"Get on the half turn for f**k sake" - Paul Scholes slams Manchester United's midfielders on Instagram after loss against Brighton 

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes criticized the club's midfielders for their insipid performance in Sunday’s (August 8) Premier League defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion. Putting up an Instagram story, Scholes told them to get on the “half turn” and try to bring more talented players into the game.

It was Erik ten Hag's first competitive game in charge of Manchester United. Despite playing at home, the Red Devils failed to stamp their authority on the game and succumbed to a 2-1 defeat, with Pascal Gross scoring both goals for the Seagulls.

Scholes, who is considered one of the best English midfielders of all time, was left disappointed with the way United’s midfield stars performed on Sunday afternoon.

Her took to Instagram to give his feedback about their performance and wrote:

“Thoughts for the week “MDF’s it’s all about body shape when receiving the ball, too many times facing their own goal and can only play one way…get on the ‘half turn’ for f**k sake and bring your forward more talented players into the game’...Have a great week everyone”

Manchester United might need to invest heavily on midfielders this summer

After parting ways with Juan Mata and Paul Pogba this summer, Manchester United currently do not have enough players who can make a difference when things are not going their way.

Fred and Scott McTominay were disappointing against Brighton, while Bruno Fernandes also failed to make a tangible impact. Only Christian Eriksen had a few bright moments, but the summer signing could not play his natural game in an unorthodox false nine position.

United need central midfielders who can carry the ball into advanced areas and are capable of handling themselves under pressure. Unless they recruit players who tick the boxes, they are unlikely to have much joy this season.

Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong could have solved the problem under Ten Hag, but the Dutchman has shown reluctance in leaving the Camp Nou for Old Trafford so far (as per TEAMtalk).

If that deal does not come off soon, United would be wise to look for a more attainable target and get the signing over the line as quickly as possible.

