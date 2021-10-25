"Get Harvey Elliott on, on crutches!" - Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler trolls Manchester United for disastrous display at Old Trafford

Former Liverpool star Robbie Fowler took a swipe at Manchester United after the Reds emerged victorious against the Red Devils in a very one-sided Premier League contest on Sunday.

Liverpool thoroughly dominated Manchester United and were 5-0 up in the 50th minute of the game. The Reds were barely tested by the Manchester United midfield, which made Fowler poke some fun at their arch-rivals.

The former Liverpool forward tweeted:

"Get Harvey Elliott on…on crutches".

Fowler has since deleted the tweet, but his in-jest suggestion perhaps came because of how easy Manchester United made it for Liverpool on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side allowed Naby Keita to constantly break forward and the midfielder scored the opening goal of the game. He was involved in the second and third goals as well.

Jordan Henderson too finished the game with an assist after finding Mohamed Salah from his own half with a sublime outside of the boot pass.

Liverpool’s commanding win against Manchester United puts them firmly in the title race

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League, and their win against Manchester United has firmly put them in the reckoning for the title.

While the Reds started the season brightly, they failed to beat direct rivals Chelsea and Manchester City at home.

The clash against Manchester United away from home was not a must-win, but the way Liverpool dismantled them without breaking a sweat shows the quality they possess.

The Reds are expected to challenge for the Premier League and the Champions League this season, and their last two results bode well for them going forward.

Victories away from home against Atletico Madrid and Manchester United will give the Reds the confidence they need ahead of their upcoming games.

As for Manchester United, Solskjaer has a mountain to climb after the recent drubbing. Solskjaer’s side are now eight points off the top of the table, and have lost three of their last four games in the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Solskjaer Ole Gunnar Solskjær to @robharris: “I do believe in myself. I do believe I'm getting close to where I want with the club”. 🔴 #MUFC Ole Gunnar Solskjær to @robharris: “I do believe in myself. I do believe I'm getting close to where I want with the club”. 🔴 #MUFC #Solskjaer https://t.co/DDDmXBz08X

There is quite a bit of pressure on the Norwegian, and the manager might not have much leeway in the coming weeks. It doesn’t get any easier for Manchester United, who will face Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in their next two league games.

