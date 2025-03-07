"Get him kicked out of the club", "This guy is paid by Messi" - Al-Nassr fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate after 2-2 draw against Al-Shabab

Al-Nassr fans on X have blasted Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Mohammed Al-Fatil after he was sent off during their 2-2 draw against Al-Shabab. The two sides faced each other in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Awwal Park on Friday, March 7.

Al-Shabab gained the upper hand in the first half when Nawaf Boushal fouled Daniel Podence in the box to concede a penalty. Abderrazak Hamdallah converted from the spot to hand the visitors the lead (44'). However, Al-Nassr valiantly responded with Ayman Yahya (45+2') and Cristiano Ronaldo (45+11') dispatching a pair of unstoppable strikes.

Unfortunately, Al-Nassr's momentum diminished soon after the break following a poor backpass from Marcelo Brozovic in the 52nd minute. Due to Podence being through on goal from a distance, Mohammed Al-Fatil unwisely chose to foul the former, receiving his marching orders in the process.

The Knights of Najd struggled with 10 men and conceded in the 67th minute via Mohammed Al Shwirekh's header, dropping two points in the process.

Al-Nassr fans were furious with Al-Fatil for his decision-making. The 33-year-old centre-back also recently had a poor game during his side's 3-2 loss against Al-Ettifaq, scoring an own goal and making an error leading to a goal.

One fan posted:

"Get him kicked out of the club"

Another fan made a bold accusation, referencing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo:

"It's confirmed this guy is paid by Messi so Al nassr get no league title and Ronaldo will get the blame for it."

Other fans reacted below:

"Dumbest player I've ever seen 🤦 we need Laporte asap," one fan commented

"Ronaldo needed a Saudi Harry Maguire 😭😭😭," another added

"Why does this guy even start, he always does some bs," one fan questioned

"Is he now objectively the worst CB at Al Nassr in recent history? Nothing against the person, I hate bullying, but if you are not capable to play at that level, why drag your teammates and fans down with you?" another chimed in

"Al Fatil cost his team against Ettifaq now again. He’s not technical, he’s not physical. He’s not smart, hes just not good," one fan summarized

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare during Al-Nassr's 2-2 draw against Al-Shabab?

Cristiano Ronaldo's title aspirations were dealt a massive blow after Al-Nassr dropped points once again during their 2-2 draw against Al-Shabab. They remain fourth in the Saudi Pro League table with 48 points from 24 games, 10 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a decent game up front, garnering a match rating of 8.2, per FotMob. The 40-year-old completed 12 passes from an attempted 20 (60 percent accuracy) and created zero chances, but he landed four shots on target from an attempted seven - scoring one goal and missing one big chance.

However, Ronaldo wasn't able to influence the latter stages of the game with Stefano Pioli subbing him off for Jhon Duran in the 70th minute. The Portugal international will seek to return to winning ways in Al-Nassr's next fixture against Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League (March 10).

