"Get lost! I’m saying it with chest" - PL striker claims he does not want Liverpool to win the league this season

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has claimed he doesn't want Liverpool to win the 2023-24 Premier League title.

The Anfield faithful aren't the biggest fans of Antonio due to his comments about the Reds back in September. The 33-year-old boldly predicted his side to thrash Liverpool in their Premier League clash at Anfield on September 24. He said (via Rousing the Kop):

“I’m putting it out there. I watched the game [vs Wolves] because it was before our game and Wolves could have run away with it. They had quite a few opportunities. We’ve got them this weekend and it’s a six-pointer. We’ve got them!”

Antonio was forced to eat his words as Liverpool cruised to a comfortable 3-1 win. However, his comments have led to numerous fans trolling him on social media since then.

He recently appeared on BBC's The Player Channel podcast where he spoke about why he doesn't want the Reds to win the title, saying:

“I don’t want Liverpool to win the league. Because you Liverpool fans are still in my inbox. Get lost! I’m saying it with chest. I don’t want Liverpool to win the league! Come for me! Arsenal get it. Man City, get it. That’s all I have to say about that!”

Unfortunately for Antonio, Jurgen Klopp and Co. have a very good chance of winning the Premier League this season. They are currently top of the table with 45 points from 20 games, three points above second-placed Aston Villa.

Neil Ruddock names the one Liverpool player he wants to give 'a kick up the backside'

Former Liverpool defender Neil Ruddock has admitted he wants to see some more fire and intensity in Virgil van Dijk's performances.

After a below-par 2022-23 season, Van Dijk has impressed this season. He is arguably the form he displayed during the 2019-20 campaign when the Reds won the title. However, he had an off-game against Fulham on Wednesday (January 10), when his error led to Willian giving the Cottagers the lead.

The Merseysiders rallied back through goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo to secure a 2-1 win at Anfield in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final.

Ruddock appeared on talkSPORT, where he said (as per Rousing the Kop):

“I’ve watched a lot of him and I think he’s one of those players that has to be cool. He looks cool when he plays, he doesn’t get flustered. Sometimes when I watch him I want to give him a kick up the backside. I want him shouting. I want him effing and blinding at other players."

He added:

“I think he’s just one of those natural cool characters and he takes it on a bit. He doesn’t get flustered and I think that’s just the way he plays. I do agree that with the injury he did have, he’s not going to be the player he was but he’s still one of the best in the world for me but I sometimes I think he’s just too cool. I want him to lose his temper, I want him to get the hump.”

The Reds next face Bournemouth in the Premier League on January 21. They then face Fulham in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final and will be aiming to secure their place in the final.