"Get in the middle of this!" - Ex-Liverpool star urges Jurgen Klopp to hijack €50 million deal for midfielder

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has posted a tweet urging manager Jurgen Klopp to hijack Wolverhampton Wanderers' deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes.

The Portugal international is set to undergo medical with Wolves on Wednesday, August 17, before putting pen to paper on his contract. The Premier League club are set to pay a club-record fee of €50 million for his services, according to Fabrizio Romano.

However, Enrique has urged Liverpool's German manager to step in and steal Nunes from under Wolves' noses. In a tweet followed by a screengrab of a news article detailing the midfielder's move to Molineux, he wrote:

"Come on LFC get in the middle of this deal and get him."

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Come on LFC get in the middle of this deal and get him Come on LFC get in the middle of this deal and get him https://t.co/BzYxF7NNC1

Enrique, who played for the Merseyside club between 2011 and 2016, is known for his rather unfiltered opinions on his social media accounts. His views with regards to Nunes mirror those of a majority of Liverpool fans.

Unfortunately for them, it seems that the 23-year-old's move to Wolves is just an official announcement away from being confirmed. Everything points towards the Sporting star moving to the West Midlands in the coming days.

Wolves have a number of Portuguese players in their team, including Nelson Semedo, Chiquinho, Joao Moutinho, and Jose Sa, among others. Manager Bruno Lage, who is also from Portugal, could make Nunes feel right at home as he tries to adjust to new surroundings in England.

Liverpool need to sign a midfielder before the transfer deadline

Manager Jurgen Klopp recognizes the need to bring in at least one new midfielder before the end of the transfer window on September 1. However, the German manager claimed that there are external variables that prevent the club from signing what they believe would be the right player for them.

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT | QUICK STAT



This is the first time Liverpool have failed to win any of their opening two matches at the start of a Premier League season since 2012/13 (0:3 v WBA, 2:2 v Manchester City).



They're currently in 12th place in the table, already 4 points off the top.



#LIVCRY | QUICK STATThis is the first time Liverpool have failed to win any of their opening two matches at the start of a Premier League season since 2012/13 (0:3 v WBA, 2:2 v Manchester City).They're currently in 12th place in the table, already 4 points off the top. ⚠️ | QUICK STATThis is the first time Liverpool have failed to win any of their opening two matches at the start of a Premier League season since 2012/13 (0:3 v WBA, 2:2 v Manchester City).They're currently in 12th place in the table, already 4 points off the top. 😬#LIVCRY https://t.co/1BSPxRtLlq

He recently told Sky Sports (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"The thing is, it is easy for us to bring a midfielder in but it is not so easy to bring the right midfielder in. There are money reasons and contractual reasons which, most of the time, go hand-in-hand."

The former Borussia Dortmund manager recognized that the situation now is different from what it was at the beginning of the window. The Reds have recently lost Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and Thiago Alcantara to injuries.

He continued:

"Now the situation has changed slightly: we have more injuries, that's true. But it can still only be about the right [player] and that is not easy."

A stop-gap signing could be an option but it remains to be seen if Klopp will remain stubborn and only move for the 'right' player in the coming weeks. The Reds were underwhelming in their Premier League draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace earlier this month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava