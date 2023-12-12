“Get out. Move. Done. Time up!” - Rio Ferdinand explains how Sir Alex Ferguson would have treated current Manchester United star

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Jadon Sancho would have been 'gone' from Manchester United if Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge. He pointed at the legendary manager's treatment of Roy Keane and how he sold the club captain swiftly.

Speaking on the Vibe With Five podcast, Ferdinand hinted that he was not happy with Sancho's stubbornness in not apologising to the manager. He said:

"You see what would happen in my time when I was there? He'd be gone, straight away. The captain, Roy Keane, stepped out of line – 'Get out. Move. Done. Time up!"

The former defender's comments come just days after Ten Hag confirmed that the door was still open for Sancho. He was quoted by Daily Mail as saying:

"It is about a culture and every player has to match certain standards, and it was about that. What will happen there, he knows what he has to do if he wants to return. It is up to him. I think that is an internal matter. We will see what will happen."

Jadon Sancho has been out of the Manchester United first-team squad since the end of August. He has played just 76 minutes this season and is currently training with the youth side.

Jadon Sancho told to leave Manchester United but reject Saudi Arabia move

Former Everton striker Louis Saha spoke to Paddy Power about Jadon Sancho's situation at Manchester United and urged the Englishman to leave. He wants the forward to revive his career but does not think that the move to Saudi Arabia will be ideal for him.

He added that the former Borussia Dortmund star is still a terrific player and said:

"Jadon Sancho can play in any side in the Premier League – he's got the quality for that. He needs somewhere where he'll find the right mentality. Quality-wise he's a terrific player but his mind is against him. His fitness wasn't right when he arrived at Manchester United, and he had to work really hard to get fit and that didn't help him. It would be nice to see him fulfil his potential in the Premier League because it's the best league in the world. Moving to Saudi Arabia would be a bit extreme."

Juventus, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have been linked with a move for Sancho. A report in BILD stated that Manchester United are open to a swap deal with BVB with Donyell Malen moving to Old Trafford.