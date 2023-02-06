"Get some Premier League experience" - Liverpool summer signing urged to leave on loan due to lack of game time

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has called for forward Fabio Carvalho to be loaned out to get more playing time.

The Reds signed the youngster from Fulham last summer on a deal worth around £5 million to bolster their already loaded frontline. Carvalho came off the bench in four of his new team's first six Premier League games, starting the other two.

An injury then kept him out for a couple of games before he returned to start three of their next five league games with the team struggling with injuries. However, Carvalho dropped down the pecking order following the 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest in October last year.

He has since played just once for Liverpool in the league, coming on as a late substitute in a 3-1 win over Southampton in December. That has prompted Enrique to suggest that the Portuguese needs to go out on loan next season. He tweeted:

"Fabio Carvalho has only played 3 minutes in the Premier League since October. Should we have seen more of Carvalho reds? Why do you think (Jurgen) Klopp hasn't called him up more? For me he has to go on loan next season and get some Premier League experience."

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Fabio Carvalho has only played 3 minutes in the Premier League since October.



Should we have seen more of Carvalho reds? Why do you think Klopp hasn't called him up more?

For me he has to go on loan next season and get some premier league experience



@lfcfanagram Fabio Carvalho has only played 3 minutes in the Premier League since October.Should we have seen more of Carvalho reds? Why do you think Klopp hasn't called him up more?For me he has to go on loan next season and get some premier league experience 🚨Fabio Carvalho has only played 3 minutes in the Premier League since October.Should we have seen more of Carvalho reds? Why do you think Klopp hasn't called him up more?For me he has to go on loan next season and get some premier league experience 🎨@lfcfanagram https://t.co/XjqCCvVVPI

Carvalho's most recent appearances have come in the domestic cups, with the youngster scoring in the 3-2 defeat against Manchester City in the EFL Cup. However, he missed their FA Cup fourth round game against Brighton & Hove Albion, which the Reds lost 2-1.

With Liverpool now out of both competitions, it remains to be seen when Klopp opts to use him again. Carvalho has played 18 times across competitions and scored three goals this season.

Liverpool attack struggles again in weekend defeat

Jurgen Klopp's decision not to turn to Fabio Carvalho has taken some fans by surprise due to Liverpool's underperforming attack. The Reds have scored just twice in their last five games across competitions, with Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez struggling to make an impact.

The latest instance of the same came over the weekend, as Klopp's men were thrashed 3-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on February 4. They had 22 shots during the 90 minutes but got just four on target.

The hosts, meanwhile, scored thrice (albeit, one was an own goal) from 12 shots, six of which were on target.

Liverpool's latest reverse, their fourth in seven domestic games, has left them 11 points adrift of the top four in the Premier League.

Poll : 0 votes