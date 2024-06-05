"Get ready Barcelona fans", "Pray for Europe" - Fans in awe as Kylian Mbappe provides 'masterclass' performance in France's 3-0 win over Luxembourg

Fans have taken to social media to react to Kylian Mbappe's brilliant performance in France's 3-0 win over Luxembourg on Wednesday, June 5. The Les Bleus captain was easily the best player on the pitch, providing two brilliant assists before scoring a late goal.

France were the clear favorites heading into the friendly fixture and they met expectations, dispatching the visitors comfortably. On the cusp of half-time, Mbappe took on two defenders on the left flank and broke free, before putting in a cross for Randal Kolo Muani. The 25-year-old's header was perfect, opening the scoring for Les Bleus.

Jonathan Clauss got on the scoresheet in the 70th minute with a powerful curler from distance to beat Luxembourg goalkeeper Anthony Moris. The right-back received the ball from Mbappe on the left flank before driving his effort into the net off the crossbar.

Trending

Kylian Mbappe then scored France's third in the 85th minute, assisted by Bradley Barcola, who drove into the area before laying the ball off for the forward. Fans took to social media to hail the new Real Madrid signing:

"Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe.. PRAY FOR EUROPE!!!" a fan wrote.

"This tonight performance by mbappe was a masterclass. Goddamn my player is back in business," another added.

"Thank you Kylian Mbappe, Get ready Barcelona fans," another fan said.

"Mbappe please take the day off against Canada my boy," another joked.

"Since joining Madrid Mbappe has 3g/a we are in trouble," another noted.

Others added:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kylian Mbappe discusses Real Madrid move in press conference ahead of France vs Luxembourg

Kylian Mbappe's long-awaited move to Real Madrid was confirmed on Monday and the Frenchman will be moving to the Santiago Bernabeu after he concludes the Euros this summer with France.

The superstar spoke about his move from PSG to Madrid in the press conference ahead of their clash against Luxembourg. He said (via Managing Madrid):

"It’s an immense pleasure, a dream come true. It’s very exciting. I am very happy, relieved, and extremely proud. This is the club where I have always dreamed of being, so I want to thank you. I am very excited about the idea of going to this great club, the best in the world."

The forward will be looking to start off his career in Spain on a positive note, and has already marked his first outing after the announcement with three goal contributions.