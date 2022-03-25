"Get ready, Cristiano"- North Macedonian president issues a warning to Ronaldo and Portugal ahead of World Cup qualifier

North Macedonia president Stevo Pendarovski has warned Portugal and their captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2022 Playoff final.

The Lynxes will face Ronaldo's Portugal in the final after an astounding semi-final victory over Italy on Thursday night where Aleksandar Trajkovski's goal deep into stoppage time shocked the footballing world.

North Macedonia were huge underdogs going into Thursday's tie against an Italian side that had won the European Championship just eight months ago.

But Roberto Mancini's men, despite dominating the tie, could not find the breakthrough. North Macedonia made the most of their woeful lack of firepower to record the nation's most famous victory to date.

President Pendarovski has encouraged his nation to go on and secure qualification to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He tweeted (via Sporx):

"Now is our time. We're one step closer to Qatar. We are grateful for the happiness you have given us."

The president would then fire a warning at Ronaldo and his troops who beat Turkey 3-1 to secure their place in the final next Tuesday.

Pendarovski said:

"Cristiano get ready, you are next."

Thursday's win will go down as one of the most memorable moments in international football, with Italy failing to make it to the FIFA World Cup for a second time in a row.

Ronaldo's Portugal can't become complacent ahead of the FIFA World Cup Playoff final

Portugal survived a late Turkish scare on Thursday night

Goals from Otavio and Diogo Jota had seemingly put Portugal on course to advance to the final as they reigned down on Turkey's goal with an impressive first-half attacking performance.

But Burak Yilmaz gave them a late scare with an accomplished finish before spurning the chance to square the game from the spot.

Rafael Leao would then put the tie to bed in the final stages of the tie to set-up an intriguing encounter with North Macedonia.

Despite their attacking brilliance, Portugal looked shaky at the back. As soon as Yilmaz scored, the likes of Jose Fonte and Danilo Pereira looked nervous.

These vulnerabilities cannot be repeated against North Macedonia, who made the most of Italy's lack of an end product.

If the minnows see an opening, they will look to pounce. So Fernando Santos' men will be advised not to underestimate North Macedonia.

Thursday's win is not the first the side have recorded against a European heavyweight.

They beat Germany in the World Cup qualifiers group stage so the signs are there that the North Macedonian's pose a real threat to Ronaldo's team's dream of making it to Qatar this winter.

