"Get rid, average player", "Focus on Salah" - Liverpool fans fume as 'inconsistent' 27-year-old edges closer to signing contract extension

Liverpool fans have expressed their displeasure after reports emerged that Naby Keita could stay on at Anfield.

As per the Mirror (via Anfield Watch), the Reds 'hope' Keita will sign a new contract. The 27-year-old's current deal with the Premier League giants expires next summer. The Express reported earlier this month that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were willing to pay £42.5 million to sign Keita.

However, it now seems that the Guinea international might extend his stay with Jurgen Klopp's team.

Liverpool fans have reacted to the latest update regarding Keita with very little optimism. Many took to Twitter to voice their unhappiness, with one fan posting:

"No this can't happen; we need to get rid of this man average player injury prone had enough of him till today; he prove 1 thing; and that 1 thing is that he's not good enough for lfc and to wear our iconic no. 8"

Another fan called Keita 'inconsistent' and questioned the move to offer him a new contract, tweeting:

"why are they still giving more chances?? he is inconsistent and has had a bad time with injuries. why not sell him AND get a better midfielder?"

A third fan had a simple five-word message for the Reds' board:

"F*** HIM!!!!! Focus on Salahs"

Yet another Twitter user had an even shorter message for Keita and Liverpool's hierarchy:

"I hope he doesn’t."

Here are some of the other reactions to the development:

alex gerrick @gerrick54 @AnfieldWatch I must admit I’ve watched him closely for several years now and I just don’t get what Jurgen sees in him. @AnfieldWatch I must admit I’ve watched him closely for several years now and I just don’t get what Jurgen sees in him.

kerko @Berkan55881774 @AnfieldWatch He should hope to get a new contract and not the club @AnfieldWatch He should hope to get a new contract and not the club

Gavin @g_mann43 @AnfieldWatch The failed experiment is being given a new contract. While the stars of the show are walking out. @AnfieldWatch The failed experiment is being given a new contract. While the stars of the show are walking out.

Naby Keita has struggled to hit expected heights at Liverpool

Keita joined Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth around £52.75 million (as per Sky Sports).

He made just 22 starts across competitions in his debut campaign, missing a lot of games due to muscle issues and groin injury. That number fell to 16 in the 2019-20 campaign and nine in the 2020-21 season due to more fitness issues.

The 2021-22 campaign was his most successful in terms of appearances, as he played 40 times across competitions, including 25 starts. However, he still doesn't seem to be a starter and is currently behind Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara in the pecking order.

Overall, Keita has played 116 times for the Reds over the last four years, scoring 11 times and laying out seven assists. He has certainly not justified his price tag, despite winning every competition he has played in for the Reds, barring the FA Community Shield.

