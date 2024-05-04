“Get rid of him”, “Not Barcelona level” - Fans insist ‘fool’ in Barca line-up must be sold if club want to compete after 4-2 loss to Girona

Barcelona fans on X have blasted Marc-Andre ter Stegen after he had a poor performance in their 4-2 defeat against Girona (Saturday, May 4).

The Blaugrana fell apart in their La Liga clash against Girona, officially making Real Madrid champions for the 36th time in the club's history. Andreas Christensen gave Barcelona the lead in the third minute but Artem Dovbyk leveled the scores a minute later in an electric start. Robert Lewandowski gave the away side the lead going into half-time after converting his penalty.

However, it was all Girona in the second half after Cristian Portu took advantage of Sergi Roberto's poor backpass to make it 2-2 in the 65th minute. Miguel Gutierrez left the Blaugrana shellshocked after his deflected shot wrongfooted Ter Stegen to give Girona the lead two minutes later. The hosts secured all three points through Portu's volley, which hit the back of the net after Ter Stegen opted not to dive.

Fans were furious at the Barcelona shot-stopper for his performance, with many claiming the club needs to sell the 32-year-old to find success next season. He could have arguably done better for the hosts' fourth goal. In addition, he made just two saves and was given a rating of just 5.0 by FotMob.

"The day Barcelona will finally compete for the big trophies again is the day that club realizes Marc-André ter Stegen is not Barcelona level."

"And we need to get a goalkeeper next season!! Ter Stegen won’t help us. That mf has no competition and it’s making him fool. They should get rid of him"

"Barcelona is never moving forward if they continue to label Ter Stegen as “un-transferable” and keep on offering Roberto new deals", one fan posted

"Ter GOAT nation, I don't think we can keep defending him. I think today was the last straw. Thank you for everything Marc", another fan stated

"Now Ter Stegen can't even statpad cleansheets in the only competition he's somewhat decent in", another fan pointed out

"Ter Stegen is the reason we haven’t won a champions league in 10 years. If hes not sold in summer our next season will be another failure", a fan boldy claimed

"The local fans have blood on their hands for portraying Ter Stegen as a savior. The day this useless board realizes the fraud he is, is the day we will actually be able to compete", a fan said

"We talk about wanting a new pivot, a new left winger etc but when are we gonna talk about wanting a new goalkeeper? Earlier the below average performances of ter Stegen in Europe used to be covered up by some good displays domestically but this season even in La Liga.." a fan chimed in

"Ter stegen when its time to prevent the ball from going inside the net" one fan posted

How did Barcelona fare in their 4-2 defeat against Girona?

Barcelona suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Girona for the second time this season as their hopes of retaining the La Liga title evaporated at the Montilivi. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams fared:

Xavi Hernandez and Co. dominated possession, after having 61 percent of the ball. They also attempted 586 passes with an accuracy of 88 percent. Meanwhile, Girona had 39 percent possession, attempting 380 passes with an accuracy of 83 percent.

The Blaugrana also had more chances to score compared to the hosts, landing 16 shots in total with seven being on target. In comparison, Girona had 10 shots, with seven on target, and were the more clinical side on the day.