"Get rid of Ronaldo" - Carlton Cole names the first thing Brendan Rodgers should do if he replaces Solskjaer as Manchester United boss

Carlton Cole says Brendan Rodgers should 'get rid of Ronaldo' if he replaces Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Manchester United manager. The former Liverpool boss is one of the favourites to take over the reins at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to part ways with Solskjaer after the club's embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday. The Norwegian was under immense pressure after his side's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City before the international break.

The Red Devils are actively searching for replacements for Solskjaer. Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is one of the top candidates to replace the Norwegian.

Former Premier League striker Carlton Cole has backed Rodgers to succeed at Old Trafford. But he believes the Northern Irishman should get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo first because he is not the future of the club, saying:

"Get rid of Ronaldo; he's (Rodgers) going to have to usher him out. The reason why, because if you have someone like Brendan he wants to build for the future. They've got a few prospects in that team that have not been played yet, very good players, and there's talk of Jude Bellingham coming in as well," Cole told The Sports Bar.

"You've got to plan for the future, is Ronaldo the future of Man United? We know how he wants to play; Brendan Rodgers, he loves the high press, he loves the high energy, working off the ball, he loves that. He'll eradicate the players that are not fitting into that formation or system; he has to otherwise he's going against his own morals."

Cole's advice for Rodgers is likely to shock many fans and pundits as Ronaldo is Manchester United's top goalscorer this season. He has scored four goals and provided two assists in nine league games for United since joining them from Juventus this summer.

Manchester United could use Cristiano Ronaldo to convince Zinedine Zidane to join the club

Manchester United have been linked with Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers and Ajax manager Erik Ten Haag. But they are reportedly keen to sign former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman led Madrid to two La Liga and three Champions League titles across two stints at the club.

Zidane reportedly enjoys a close relationship with United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. The club could, therefore, use the Portugal international to convince the 49-year-old to replace Solskjaer as manager of Manchester United.

Zinedine Zidane is yet to return to the game after parting ways with Real Madrid at the end of last season. Reports have suggested Zidane is looking to become the manager of the French national team in the near future.

