“Get the road cleared”, “The king is here” - Al-Nassr fans make bold Cristiano Ronaldo goal prediction after checking line-up for Al Fateh game

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to lead the line for Al-Nassr as they are set to return to Saudi Pro League action with a match against Al Fateh. Al-Aalami are on a four-game winning streak in the league and are in second place in the standings.

The Saudi Pro League embarked on a lengthy mid-season break in December after the first half of the campaign, and Al-Nassr were in second place. They have since returned to competitive action with a game against Al-Feiha, albeit in the AFC Champions League in midweek.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the goalscoring charts in the Saudi League after an explosive first half of the season, in which he scored 20 times in just 18 games. The 39-year-old forward was injured during his side's break, which caused them to cancel two friendlies scheduled for China.

Looking rusty, Ronaldo returned to action for the side in their Riyadh Season Cup match against Al-Hilal, as they lost 2-0. The Portuguese great, however, looked like himself once more in the Champions League as he scored the winner for his side.

Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro opted to go full-strength for the match against Al Fateh, starting all seven of his Europe-acquired outfield stars. The Portuguese tactician named a strong front three of Cristiano Ronaldo, Anderson Talisca, and Sadio Mane for the game.

Fans of the side were excited at the lineup, and they anticipated a goalscoring performance from the captain.

"Get the road cleared"

"The king is here"

Cristiano Ronaldo started 2024 as he ought to go on with a crucial winner against Al Feiha in midweek. The veteran forward will be front and center as his side look to narrow the gap to Al-Hilal in the Saudi league.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to fire Al-Nassr to win over Al-Fateh

Al-Nassr captain and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is set to lead the line for the side as they resume league hostilities. The Riyadh-based club will look to make a push for the league crown, having fallen behind in the first half of the campaign.

Ronaldo was in imperious form the last time he met Al-Fateh, scoring three times in a 5-0 win. Former Liverpool star Mane scored the other two goals for the side in the encounter away from home.

Luis Castro's side are seven points off the pace set by Al Hilal in the league standings. They will be keen to cut the gap to four pending when their rivals are in action.