Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has urged wantaway Manchester United defender Harry Maguire to join their rivals West Ham United.

Since arriving at Old Trafford from Leicester City for £80 million in 2019, Maguire has made 175 appearances across competitions, contributing seven goals and five assists. However, since Erik ten Hag's arrival last summer, Maguire slipped down the pecking order, making only 31 appearances in the 2022-23 season.

Stripped off the captaincy this summer, Maguire has been linked with a move to West Ham to resurrect his career. The Hammers have made a £30 million offer for the defender, as per The Sun. However, Maguire will have to take a pay cut of £70 million (from his current £190,000 a week).

United have offered a payout of £6 million to offset the deficit, but the deal is stalled because of personal terms.

Meanwhile, Darren Bent said on talkSport that it's time for Maguire to leave Old Trafford and start afresh at West Ham:

"Does he want to stay at a club where they don't want him? Get out and start again. He can restart his career at a big club."

Apparently, Ten Hag has issued Maguire an ultimatum: fight for his place in the team or leave. He said:

“For Harry, that is just how I described it. He has to fight for his place. He has the ability to be a top-class centre-back and he is the best for England so why shouldn’t he be the best for us — but he has to prove it."

“When he is not confident enough to fight then he has to go. Then he has to make a decision but I’m happy with him.”

Maguire started just 16 games across competitions for Manchester United last season.

Manchester United announce starting XI against Wolves

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has named his starting XI for his team's 2023-24 Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As expected, Maguire is not in starting XI, but new signings, goalkeeper Andre Onana and Mason Mount are set to make their competitive debut for the club. Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are the two central defenders, while Maguire starts in what is a strong-looking bench.

Manchester United won both league meetings with Wolves last season and will hope for the same this time.

United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mount, Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Garnacho

Substitutes: Henderson, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Eriksen, McTominay, Pellistri, Martial, Sancho