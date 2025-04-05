“Get out of my team”, “He’s on a mission to sabotage us” - Fans blast 26-year-old Barcelona star for ‘horrific’ display in 1-1 draw vs Betis

A section of Barcelona fans ripped into Ronald Araujo for his performance in the LaLiga clash with Real Betis on Saturday (April 5). The defender failed to meet the expectations of fans in his duty as La Blaugrana were held to a 1-1 draw at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.
With Real Madrid dropping points against Valencia earlier in the day, Barcelona were provided the opportunity to extend their lead to six points at the top of the table. With this in mind, Hansi Flick’s men made a strong start, and it took them just seven minutes to take the lead through Pablo Gavi.
Gavi put his side ahead, scoring against his boyhood club from a first-time through ball from Ferran Torres. However, Barcelona’s lead lasted for just 10 minutes as Natan restored parity for Los Verdiblancos, powering home a header from Giovani Lo Celso.
Seeing their lead wiped out, the hosts kept cranking up the pressure, putting Betis effectively on the back foot for the rest of the game. However, a go-ahead goal proved hard to come by for Flick’s side. With neither side being able to find the back of the net after the score was level at 1-1, it meant the spoils were eventually shared.
While Barcelona played well as a team, fans found fault with Araujo’s overall gameplay. The Uruguayan defender was a culprit for Betis’ equalizer as he was beaten in the air by Natan.
After the match, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to berate Araujo for his performance.
An X user wrote:
‘‘Araujo get out of my team 😭😭😭.''
Another tweeted:
‘‘Shocking half from Araujo. He's on a mission to sabotage us.''
‘‘Araujo has been horrific man,'' @_ashisogijizo wrote.
‘‘The last two goals we’ve conceded in the league has come from Araujo errors. At what point is enough enough,'' @excellente_6 added.
‘‘I still can't get over how Araujo defended that corner. Its a disgrace. He barely even jumped,'' @JosipFCB93 blamed him for Betis' goal.
‘‘Those 4 added minutes were absolutely fucking outrageous but very much expected. Should've got the job done in 45, let alone 90. Take your fucking chances next time and never let Araujo start a big game ever again,'' @BCNOgi chimed in.
‘‘Flick should better not start Araujo in any important match till the end of the season,'' @iam_foleymessi suggested.
Another posted a video to indicate the poor decision making of the player
"We can't win every single game" – Hansi Flick on Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Real Betis
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick was happy with his side’s performance after they were held to a draw at home. The German tactician insisted that they can’t win every game and added that they tried everything they could.
Fick told reporters after the match (via the club’s website):
"It's part of sport, we can't win every single game. I am happy with the point because it's one more. I am happy with the second half - we gave everything and we tried everything we could."
With the draw, Barcelona are now 4 points ahead of Real Madrid on the log. They will next be in action against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.