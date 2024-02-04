"Get down the tunnel" - Jamie Carragher hits out at Arsenal star for his post-match antics after crucial win against 10-man Liverpool

Jamie Carragher has taken issue with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard for his post-match celebrations after his side beat Liverpool 3-1 on Sunday (February 4).

The Gunners ensured they are still firmly in the title race with a confident victory at home against the Merseysiders. Bukayo Saka (14'), Gabriel Martinelli (67') and Leandro Trossard (90+2') were on target for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Liverpool hit back through Gabriel Magalhaes' peculiar own goal in the 45+3rd minute. Jurgen Klopp's side finished the game with 10 men after Ibrahima Konate was handed a red card for two bookable offenses (88').

Odegaard led the post-match celebrations at the Emirates and was seen taking photos with Arsenal's club photographer. The Norweigan impressed on the day, cutting through the visitors' defense with intricate passes.

However, his antics in the aftermath of his side's victory drew criticism from Carragher. The Liverpool legend felt the Gunners playmaker should have headed for the tunnel. He told Sky Sports (via Football Talk):

"Just get down the tunnel, you've won a game, it's three points...You've been brilliant, you're back in the title race. Get down the tunnel."

Arsenal's win saw them move to within two points of leaders Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. It was just the second league defeat Klopp's men had suffered this season.

Gary Neville labeled Arsenal's celebrations after beating Liverpool as 'immature'

Martin Odegaard and his side's celebrations irked the two Sky Sports commentators.

Carragher's co-pundit Gary Neville was equally as bemused by the celebrations on display from the Gunners following their win.

The Manchester United icon argued that they stemmed from Mikel Arteta's men being glad they're still in the title race rather than thinking they could win it. He said (via now.arsenal):

“The celebrations at the end of the game, I don’t think they were of a team that think they can win the title. I think they were of a team that didn’t want to be out of the race just yet."

Neville added:

“I think the celebrations were immature. It was more relief.”

The north Londoners are a passionate group and this character has been instilled in them by Arteta. The Spanish coach was seen running to the home supporters at the Emirates in hysteria after Trossard's goal confirmed their victory.

Arteta's men have bounced back from a damaging December which saw them lose games to Aston Villa, West Ham United, and Fulham. They will next be in action on Sunday (February 11) when they face West Ham in the reverse fixture at the London Stadium.

