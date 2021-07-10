Getafe complete the signing of highly-rated Barcelona midfielder

La Liga side Getafe has completed the signing of Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena for around €5 million, the club's official website confirmed.

However, Barcelona has put in a number of clauses for their La Masia graduate. According to the club's official statement, Barcelona has decided to put a 50% sell-on clause which will give them 50% of any future transfer fee Getafe receive for Alena.

Apart from the sell-on clause, Barcelona will also have a first right of refusal. This means the Catalan giants will be informed of any offers Getafe receive for Carles Alena, allowing Barcelona to match that offer. The club also has a buy-back option inserted into the deal.

Carles Alena came through Barcelona's famous La Masia academy. After spending a few seasons with their B-Team, Alena made his first-team debut in November 2016.

Despite showing potential, Alena never managed to establish himself in Barcelona's first team and was sent out on loan to Real Betis in 2020 and then Getafe in January 2021.

In total, Carles Alena made 43 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring three goals.

Carles Alena played 43 times for Barcelona. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Barcelona set to offload many more players this summer

The departure of Carles Alena could be the start of a mass exit of players from Barcelona this summer. The Catalan giants have already sold Junior Firpo to Premier League outfit Leeds United and Jean-Clair Todibo to Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

Barcelona is currently in a financial mess and could be forced to sell some of their fringe players to balance the books. Due to their financial woes, the Camp Nou outfit is yet to offer a new contract to Lionel Messi, who is a free agent at the moment.

Other players at risk of being sold include Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic and Neto.

Due to their bleak finances, Barcelona has been forced into signing free agents to strengthen their squad for next season.

The Catalan giants have already completed the signings of Sergio Agüero and Eric Garcia from Manchester City and Memphis Depay from Lyon on free transfers.

