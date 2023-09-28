Getafe issue statement in response to the 'Greenwood die' chants aimed at Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood

La Liga outfit Getafe have issued a statement in support of Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood following offensive chants aimed at the player by spectators this week. The attacker has had to endure a hostile atmosphere since returning to the pitch this season and his new club has come to his aid.

Mason Greenwood became an unpopular figure in the football world after after he was charged with domestic violence and attempted rape against his partner Harriet Robson. The attacker was arrested as a result and consequently lost his place in Manchester United's squad.

Although all charges were eventually dropped and the player was cleared to return to the pitch, fans have refused to move on from the incident. Fearing, a backlash, the Red Devils decided to send the player on loan to Getafe to revive his career.

However, spectators were heard shouting 'Greenwood die' each time he stepped onto the pitch. This happened when he made his debut for the club against Osasuna last week. It also happened against Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao.

Reacting to the incident, Getafe have come out to condemn the act in a public statement as they continue trying to protect the Manchester United loanee. The club wrote on their official website:

“Getafe CF wants to express its total disapproval of the derogatory and intolerant chants, insults of particular gravity, which have been occurring with recurrence, during the National Championship of LaLiga EASports and that damage the image and also the morale of our players and coaches."

“Insulting chants, out of any civic context, aggravated with criticism that we respect as freedom of expression, from a sporting point of view, but that we do NOT share when that critical current is attributed with derogatory epithets, insults and disrespect to the members of the staff and coaching staff of Getafe CF. Likewise, we ask for comradeship, with their statements, among the actors that make up the passionate world of soccer," the statement read.

Does Mason Greenwood still have a future at Manchester United?

Manchester United's decision to send Mason Greenwood on loan to La Liga outfit Getafe this summer was born out of caution. The pressure the Red Devils would've faced from their fans would've been serious and could lead to a major boycott.

As it stands, it is hard to picture the attacker in a Manchester United shirt again. The same can be said regarding his chances of making a return to the Premier League - at least for the next couple of years.

Realistically, it'd make more sense for Mason Greenwood to secure a permanent exit from Old Trafford next summer. With hard work, he could get himself back on track and prove his talent to the world once again.