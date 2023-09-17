Getafe manager addresses claims that Mason Greenwood joined club after speaking to Jude Bellingham

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas has rubbished claims that Jude Bellingham played a role in Mason Greenwood's move to the La Liga club from Manchester United.

Greenwood joined Bordalas' side on loan from the Red Devils on transfer deadline day. The move came following an announcement from the Premier League giants that they would be parting ways with the English forward.

The 21-year-old was acquitted of sexual assault-related charges earlier this year following the withdrawal of key witnesses. Despite this, fans made it clear they didn't want him to be reinstated into the Manchester United first team.

Greenwood is now rebuilding his career at Getafe and Bordalas previously suggested Real Madrid star Bellingham advised him to make the move. He said:

“Greenwood is friends with Bellingham, and he advised him to come to the Spanish league.”

However, he has now clarified those comments following his side's 3-2 win over Osasuna on Sunday (September 17). Azulones' new forward came off the bench to make his debut for them in the win. Bordalas said (via Madrid Zone):

“Mason Greenwood didn’t come here because Jude Bellingham spoke to him. That wasn’t the case.”

Getafe have been delighted with their capture of Greenwood and have promoted him extensively on social media. This is despite widespread backlash from many upon his arrival at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Mason Greenwood will be eager to replicate Jude Bellingham's stunning start in La Liga

Jude Bellingham has been a revelation at the Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham may not have had a hand in Mason Greenwood's move to Getafe. However, there can be no doubt that the latter will want to follow his compatriot's example.

The 20-year-old has made a stunning start to life with Madrid, bagging five goals in just four games across competitions. This feat has only been managed by Cristiano Ronaldo in the La Liga giants' history

Bellingham has starred in a number 10 role at the Santiago Bernabeu and has taken to Spanish football with ease. He is currently top of the goalscoring charts and has already lived up to expectations.

Thus, Greenwood may needn't look further for a blueprint of success in La Liga than his fellow countryman. He has already garnered talk of being the biggest signing in Getafe's history despite all the issues that have come with his arrival.

The English forward was viewed as one of English football's most exciting young talents before his arrest in 2022. He bagged 35 goals and 12 assists in 129 games across competitions for United.