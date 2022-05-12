"Gets awards based off his name", "You gotta sell his image" – Rival fans left fuming as Cristiano Ronaldo wins Premier League's Player of the Month award for April

Rivals online were outraged to see Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo win the Premier League's Player of the Month award for April. The 37-year-old forward claimed his second Player of the Month award after winning it once back in September.

Despite Manchester United's lackluster performances, Ronaldo has been a constant goal threat. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored five goals in four Premier League games last month to claim the award.

This also included a hat-trick against Norwich City in a 3-2 win for United at Old Trafford.

However, rival fans on Twitter claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo did not deserve to win the monthly award. Some stated that Ronaldo only won the award based on his reputation and suggested that either Kevin De Bruyne or Son Heung-min should have won it.

Son Heung-min also had a great month in April for Tottenham Hotspur. The South Korean international netted four times last month, including a hat-trick against Aston Villa in a resounding 4-0 win for Antonio Conte's side.

Kevin De Bruyne, on the other hand, is guiding Manchester City towards the Premier League title. The Belgian international contributed two goals and three assists last month.

This included a goal against title-rivals Liverpool in a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a successful season despite Manchester United's shortcomings

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a successful season on a personal level following his move from Juventus back in the summer of 2021.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 24 goals in 38 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

Ronaldo has also scored 18 goals in the Premier League, putting him third in the goalscoring charts behind Mohamed Salah (22 goals) and Son Heung-min (20).

Despite the plethora of goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United have had a poor season. The Red Devils have failed to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League following their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Manchester United still haven't secured a place in next season's UEFA Europa League. They are currently three points clear of seventh-placed West Ham United.

However, the Hammers have a game in hand and also possess a much better goal difference.

It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo still has one more year remaining on his Manchester United contract. The 37-year-old forward will be expected to play a vital role as United enter a new era under Erik ten Hag.

