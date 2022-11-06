“Gets benched after playing good games”, “Start him based on your claims of meritocracy” – Barcelona fans slam ‘weird’ decision to drop 25-year-old from line-up for Almeria game

Barcelona fans were surprised to see Raphinha not named in the starting XI for their team's La Liga clash against Almeria on Saturday, 5 November.

The clash at Camp Nou will mark the last time Gerard Pique will don the Blaugrana colors. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the 35-year-old is named in the starting XI for the game.

However, Raphinha's exclusion didn't sit well with the fans as Xavi Hernandez decided to put Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele in attack along with Robert Lewandowski.

The winger has been in decent form in recent games. Hence, fans hoped that Xavi would give him the chance to carry on his momentum and realize his full potential for the club. However, that certainly hasn't been the case as the Brazilian could only make the bench against Almeria.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Xavi named the Barcelona starting XI for the Almeria clash:

clowny @CrazyClownytr FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona BARÇA XI

#Sempr3 #BarçaAlmería BARÇA XI 🚨 BARÇA XI 🚨#Sempr3 #BarçaAlmería https://t.co/LYlsUGRsLa pique start, which is nice. hope we get a good lead, sub lewy off and put pique at striker lmao. no risks taken for eric and kounde. ofc busi starts… and again raphinha gets benched after playing good games back to back. weird twitter.com/fcbarcelona/st… pique start, which is nice. hope we get a good lead, sub lewy off and put pique at striker lmao. no risks taken for eric and kounde. ofc busi starts… and again raphinha gets benched after playing good games back to back. weird twitter.com/fcbarcelona/st…

Departure Fearless @niharranjan49 @talkfcb_ You bench Raphinha after a good performance and the audacity to say barca board are surprised at Raphinha that he doesn’t display the same performance as training, start him based on your claims of meritocracy @talkfcb_ You bench Raphinha after a good performance and the audacity to say barca board are surprised at Raphinha that he doesn’t display the same performance as training, start him based on your claims of meritocracy

Raphinha has played 16 games for the Catalonian giants since his summer arrival from Leeds United. He has scored one goal and provided four assists for the club.

He put on an excellent display during the team's 4-2 away win against Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, 1 November. Hence, the fans' frustrations are understandable.

Xavi Hernandez said it was difficult for him to not give Gerard Pique regular playing time during the final stages of his Barcelona career

Barcelona star Gerard Pique.

Gerard Pique recently announced that he will retire from football as Barcelona's clash against Almeria on Saturday (5 November) will be the last game of his career.

Xavi recently said that it was difficult for him to have a conversation with the defender and tell him that he won't be having a guaranteed starting role for the team. Xavi said (via The Times Hub):

“I was honest with him at all times since I had a conversation with him in the summer. It was one of the most difficult days of my career. Circumstances have led him to put an end to it. I understand the decision, I also went through that situation, he feels less important. The normal thing was to take a step to the side.

"He honors him a lot because he has a contract and could have continued. Surely I have an important responsibility, but I have looked at what was best for the team and for the institution. I believed that someone else had to play instead of Gerard. It's been hard, but I have to make decisions. I don't know if I've been fair, but I've been honest."

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes