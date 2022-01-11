“Gets deterred too easily and doesn’t fight through bad moments” – Steve McCLaren explains why Manchester United star needs ‘help’ 

Former England manager Steve McLaren has criticised the attitude of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is going through a lean spell at Old Trafford, which has attracted criticism from the former England boss. He has scored just thrice in 15 games across competitions, including twice in 11 league games. While speaking to talkSPORT Breakfast, McLaren said about Rashford:

“I hate that attitude in a player. Body language is so, so important, and that was the criticism of United players in the last few weeks, but Rashford has probably had this problem throughout his career in terms of questioning his attitude."

"He gets deterred too easily, and doesn’t fight through bad moments. He doesn’t stay in the game. If he’s not having a good game, he’s not having a good game."

The Englishman added:

“If he’s not having a good first half, he’ll never have a good second half. I just look at him, and think that boy needs help, off the field and through the manager."

England's current manager Gareth Southgate is a big fan of Marcus Rashford. So McLaren has asked the current England boss to take care of the United forward, saying:

"I know Southgate wll always play him. He gives him that confidence. He’s better for England than he is for Manchester United. Somebody needs to give him the tools to come out of the bad times because he doesn’t know how to and stays in it. It’s a cloud above the head or even in the head that he can’t get out of.”

McLaren believes Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford needs a mental boost

Rashford has struggled up front for Manchester United this season.

Speaking about Rashford's drop in form, McLaren said the player needs to get his head clear, saying:

“The help is there in modern football. He’s brought in a sports pyschologist. He’s got the talent and the ability. There’s that one cornerstone which we call mentality, attitude, which he hasn’t grasped yet."

McLaren added:

“There are certain tools with which you can come out of bad times, so you play one bad pas,s, and don’t make it two or three. You get back to playing simple again. He’s brought in a sports pyschologist, but a player needs to admit first that he’s in the wrong, has a bad attitude and needs help.”

Rashford has registered three goals and one assist in 15 games for United this season. He had a poor outing in their last game against Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

However, a Scott McTominay goal helped United register a 1-0 win on the night.

