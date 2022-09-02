"Gets on with everyone in the dressing room" - When Liverpool new boy Arthur revealed the key difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 

Liverpool have completed the signing of 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo on loan from Italian giants Juventus, hours before the end of the summer transfer window. The talented midfielder is amongst the few lucky players to have played alongside both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arthur Melo was part of the Barcelona squad for two years, getting the opportunity to play alongside club legend and one of the greatest footballers of all time, Lionel Messi. He then moved to join Juventus on a five-year contract worth a whopping €72 million.

At Juventus, the Brazilian youngster got the opportunity to observe another football great, Cristiano Ronaldo, from close quarters and play alongside him for the season.

Unlike others, Arthur Melo has been very open about his reviews of both Ronaldo and Messi. As Liverpool complete the signing of Arthur, his previous comments about his game time with the two greats have surfaced where the Brazilian international revealed key differences between the two players. Back in 2020, he said (via GiveMeSports):

“They’re champions above all else. In this, Messi and Ronaldo are identical. Concentrated from start to finish, always. If they score three goals, they immediately think of the fourth. They never disconnect. It’s impressive and at the same time motivating, because they push you to do your best.''

Highlighting the key difference in the personalities of both the players, Arthur said that Ronaldo is more accessible and that he trains like an 'animal'. He added:

“Compared to Messi, Ronaldo talks more and is more accessible. He never backs down if there is a team-mate in need, and he inspires fierce determination.' He trains like an animal, he doesn’t know what a break is, and he always encourages you to do your best. He leaves nothing to chance.”

The Brazilian has also said that unlike Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo gets along with all the teammates very well and knows many languages. He told talkSPORT:

“Cristiano Ronaldo expresses himself more than Messi and he gets on with everyone in the dressing room.''

