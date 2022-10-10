"Gets so much stick from our fanbase but he was outstanding today" - Manchester United fans change their opinion on player who 'took his chance' in 2-1 Everton win

Manchester United players were happy with Luke Shaw's performance in their 2-1 Premier League away win against Everton on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag decided to start Shaw in place of Tyrell Malacia. The left-back took the chance with open arms as he impressed throughout the game.

Alex Iwobi gave the hosts the lead early in the game, courtesy of a stunning curling strike from outside the box. However, Antony equalized for the visitors in the 15th minute after being fed through by Bruno Fernandes.

Anthony Martial had to come off in the first half after suffering an injury. Cristiano Ronaldo was brought in by Ten Hag as a replacement.

The Portuguese bagged his first Premier League goal of the season to put the Red Devils ahead. The strike was also the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's 700th club career goal.

Shaw shined as United managed to get a come-from-behind win. Here's how fans reacted to the left-back's performance:

Alex Turk @AlexCTurk



Brilliant tonight. Luke Shaw. He took his chance.Brilliant tonight. Luke Shaw. He took his chance.Brilliant tonight. 👏

GurkhaUTD 🇳🇵 ⚔️ @ronaldoSuuiiiii Luke Shaw gets so much stick from our fanbase but he was outstanding today. I want to hear some praise for him today Luke Shaw gets so much stick from our fanbase but he was outstanding today. I want to hear some praise for him today

Oliver @Oliveresuana Shaw was absolutely excellent. I'm so glad he's back. Shaw was absolutely excellent. I'm so glad he's back.

. @millionp0int Shaw with the possibility of getting benched is the best fullback my eyes have seen Shaw with the possibility of getting benched is the best fullback my eyes have seen

ًE. @UtdEIIis The Malacia vs Shaw rivalry can* only be good for Manchester United let’s not create a toxic atmosphere by comparing them to each other whoever starts, starts they’re both good. The Malacia vs Shaw rivalry can* only be good for Manchester United let’s not create a toxic atmosphere by comparing them to each other whoever starts, starts they’re both good.

Charlie @ThreadmanChaza Luke Shaw has mostly been really good tonight. Looks revitalised + reenergised, need to see it consistently though. Luke Shaw has mostly been really good tonight. Looks revitalised + reenergised, need to see it consistently though.

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC Luke Shaw was one of our best players tonight Luke Shaw was one of our best players tonight 👏

r (fan account) @LukeShawArmy Luke deserves MOTM today. Solid performance Luke deserves MOTM today. Solid performance 👏

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



86 touches

85% pass accuracy

3/5 ground duels won

2 tackles won

2 interceptions

2 clearances

1 aerial duel won

1 long ball completed



Strong return to the starting line-up. Luke Shaw’s game by numbers vs. Everton:86 touches85% pass accuracy3/5 ground duels won2 tackles won2 interceptions2 clearances1 aerial duel won1 long ball completedStrong return to the starting line-up. Luke Shaw’s game by numbers vs. Everton:86 touches85% pass accuracy3/5 ground duels won2 tackles won2 interceptions2 clearances1 aerial duel won1 long ball completedStrong return to the starting line-up. 👏 https://t.co/F8D6hcm3YV

Shaw, 27, has now made seven appearances for the Red Devils so far this campaign, including five in the Premier League.

Patrice Evra recently opined that Manchester United players might have lost trust in Erik ten Hag

Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra recently claimed that after a lackluster start to their campaign, many Manchester United players might have lost their trust in manager Erik ten Hag.

Here's what the former French left-back said to Metro while giving his prediction for the clash against Everton:

"This is a tough one. The question is, have United recovered from the derby? It’s always difficult to play against the Toffees, this is always a difficult game. That’s not the place I want United to go to right now. Unfortunately, I think Everton will win."

He further added:

"United upset me so much against City and they brought back some bad memories. Is the team strong enough to recover that fast? I don’t know. I think the players and manager will have lost a bit of trust following the derby, some players get sensitive when a manager calls them out after a game, players like to blame people."

The Red Devils will next face Omonia Nicosia at home in the UEFA Europa League on October 13.

