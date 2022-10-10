"Gets so much stick from our fanbase but he was outstanding today" - Manchester United fans change their opinion on player who 'took his chance' in 2-1 Everton win

Manchester United players were happy with Luke Shaw's performance in their 2-1 Premier League away win against Everton on Sunday.
Erik ten Hag decided to start Shaw in place of Tyrell Malacia. The left-back took the chance with open arms as he impressed throughout the game.
Alex Iwobi gave the hosts the lead early in the game, courtesy of a stunning curling strike from outside the box. However, Antony equalized for the visitors in the 15th minute after being fed through by Bruno Fernandes.
Anthony Martial had to come off in the first half after suffering an injury. Cristiano Ronaldo was brought in by Ten Hag as a replacement.
The Portuguese bagged his first Premier League goal of the season to put the Red Devils ahead. The strike was also the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's 700th club career goal.
Shaw shined as United managed to get a come-from-behind win. Here's how fans reacted to the left-back's performance:
Shaw, 27, has now made seven appearances for the Red Devils so far this campaign, including five in the Premier League.
Patrice Evra recently opined that Manchester United players might have lost trust in Erik ten Hag
Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra recently claimed that after a lackluster start to their campaign, many Manchester United players might have lost their trust in manager Erik ten Hag.
Here's what the former French left-back said to Metro while giving his prediction for the clash against Everton:
"This is a tough one. The question is, have United recovered from the derby? It’s always difficult to play against the Toffees, this is always a difficult game. That’s not the place I want United to go to right now. Unfortunately, I think Everton will win."
He further added:
"United upset me so much against City and they brought back some bad memories. Is the team strong enough to recover that fast? I don’t know. I think the players and manager will have lost a bit of trust following the derby, some players get sensitive when a manager calls them out after a game, players like to blame people."
The Red Devils will next face Omonia Nicosia at home in the UEFA Europa League on October 13.
