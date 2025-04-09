"Gets treated differently to other Liverpool players" - Pundit believes one Reds star is treated unfairly by Arne Slot

Pundit Gus Poyet has shared his thoughts on the relationship between Liverpool coach Arne Slot and striker Darwin Nunez amid the latter's struggles this season. The Uruguay international has struggled for form and consistency this season and was strongly linked with a move away from the club in the winter.
Former Uruguay international Poyet is sympathetic of the plight of his compatriot at Anfield since Slot's arrival last summer. The former Chelsea man told bettingexpert.com that the striker's role at the club is not worthy of his standing as his country's main striker. He also pointed out that the Reds boss treats Nunez differently than other players, citing Cody Gakpo as an example.
“I think he needs to make a decision this summer on whether he’s happy with his role at Liverpool or he wants something different. He’s the number one striker for the national team and he’s the kind of player you don’t want to play against. But with Liverpool he’s in and out and he gets treated differently to other Liverpool players. (Cody) Gakpo can go 10-15 games with no goal and it’s not a problem. Nunez it’s always a problem. It’s difficult to deal with and it’s personal. It up to him as to whether he’s happy with his role and his family being in England dealing with the scrutiny. Liverpool is a big club and moving countries is difficult.”
Darwin Nunez has managed just five Premier League goals this season in 1,010 minutes spread over 25 appearances for the Reds. The striker has started just eight times in the league, with Gakpo and Diogo Jota often preferred ahead of him.
Nunez was a target for Al-Nassr in the January transfer window, but the Reds turned down an offer for the 24-year-old from the Saudi giants. The club wanted to keep the striker for the remainder of their title push, and he may well be on his way out in the summer.
Liverpool eyeing 'cheap' replacement for outgoing star: Reports
Liverpool are eyeing Bundesliga star Kiliann Sildillia as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, as per reports. The Freiburg man will be available for a modest £12 million fee, making him an attractive target for Arne Slot's side.
The Reds are prepared to lose Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid for free in the summer, and TEAMTalk reports that they have their sights set on Sildillia. The club are looking for a player to provide competition for Conor Bradley if Alexander-Arnold leaves, hence their reluctance to spend big.
France U-21 international Kiliann Sildillia has scored twice in 16 league appearances for Freiburg this term. The 22-year-old is regarded as a player with a big future, and will be keen to move to England if the opportunity arises.