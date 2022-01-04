"Getting back out of my lane" - Jamie Carragher sends cheeky Cristiano Ronaldo message after Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Wolves 

Cristiano Ronaldo had a woeful outing as Manchester United captain as the Red Devils ended up losing to a highly-motivated Wolves side. The Ralf Rangnick-managed side succumbed to a 1-0 defeat with Joao Moutinho scoring the only goal of the match in the 82nd minute.

Jamie Carragher was one of the few pundits who had recently criticized Ronaldo and the Liverpool legend, yet again, made a cheeky remark after United's defeat on Monday night.

Carragher took to Twitter to share his feelings about the game. The former Liverpool defender tweeted that he was 'getting back out of the lane' in a direct jab towards his former rival Patrice Evra.

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 Getting back out of my lane! Getting back out of my lane!

Jamie Carragher had recently opinionated on why Manchester United signed a 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer transfer window.

“You finish second and sign Ronaldo at 36 - you’re not going to win the league in four years. If you sign someone at 36 it’s to win right now," Carragher said on Sky Sports

Patrice Evra, in reply, pointed out how Carragher should 'stay in his lane' and stop showing hate at Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Some player like Jamie Carragher, he had 775 games, today Cristiano scored 801 goals. And those kind of people talk about Cristiano. Sometimes I just think people have to stay in their lane and I don't understand that hate," Evra told Amazon.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been out of form lately and the Portuguese talisman usually gives only a limited input to his team's defensive play and pressing. This has been pointed out by many pundits to criticize the five-time Ballon D'Or winner.

However, Ronaldo would normally shut down such criticism by getting on the scoresheet. But against Wolves, the 36-year-old was far from his attacking best.

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo had only three touches in the opposition box against Wolves

Coming into the match against Wolves, Manchester United were well aware of Wolves' defensive solidity. However, the way United played against Wolves was painful to watch for the club's faithful. The Red Devils registered just two shots on target in the whole game.

Squawka Football @Squawka Conor Coady had as many touches in the opposition box as Cristiano Ronaldo this evening (3). 🤯 Conor Coady had as many touches in the opposition box as Cristiano Ronaldo this evening (3). 🤯 https://t.co/WS8fxnwK04

Manchester United's stat striker and captain for the game, Cristiano Ronaldo, was more of a passenger throughout the game. The 36-year-old failed to make any sort of impact against a well-organized Wolves.

Also Read Article Continues below

In fact, Ronaldo was only able to make three touches in the opposition box. Will Ralf Rangnick make a bold move to bench Cristiano Ronaldo for the upcoming game against Aston Villa?

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava