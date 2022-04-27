"Getting beaten so easily by a youngster of Everton" - Agbonlahor says Liverpool should have big worries over star player

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Liverpool should be worried about the defensive qualities of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 23-year-old, who came through the youth ranks of the Merseyside club, has been one of the key players for his boyhood club in recent years.

Widely regarded as one of the finest full-backs in the world right now, the England international has regularly earned plaudits for his exceptional attacking output.

However, the Reds number 66 has often been criticized for his lack of defensive skills.

Gabby Agbonlahor has insisted that Alexander-Arnold is not up to the mark defensively and that should concern Jurgen Klopp.

The former England striker has claimed that Alexander-Arnold was beaten very easily by Everton youngster Anthony Gordon in the Merseyside Derby.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



2016-17: 12 games & 1 assist



2017-18: 33 games & 2 assists



2018-19: 40 games & 16 assists



2019-20: 49 games & 15 assists



2020-21: 45 games & 9 assists



2021-22 so far: 40 games & 18 assists



23 years of age. So special. Trent Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool:2016-17: 12 games & 1 assist2017-18: 33 games & 2 assists2018-19: 40 games & 16 assists2019-20: 49 games & 15 assists2020-21: 45 games & 9 assists2021-22 so far: 40 games & 18 assists23 years of age. So special. Trent Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool:☑️2016-17: 12 games & 1 assist☑️2017-18: 33 games & 2 assists☑️2018-19: 40 games & 16 assists☑️2019-20: 49 games & 15 assists☑️2020-21: 45 games & 9 assists☑️2021-22 so far: 40 games & 18 assists23 years of age. So special. 🔴 https://t.co/b2RzXPxmnB

The game finished 2-0 in the Reds' favor but the 23-year-old was tormented by 21-year-old Gordon.

Agbonlahor also insisted that it was a biased decision to award the Liverpool right-back man of the match despite his poor display. The 35-year-old told Football Insider:

“The Sky Sports commentary was biased to give a Liverpool player the man of the match. It was Divock Origi that got it but it was Gordon who really had Trent Alexander-Arnold on toast. For me, that’s a really big worry when you look at Alexander-Arnold going forward for England in tournaments. If he’s getting beaten so easily by a youngster for Everton.”

Is Trent Alexander-Arnold a liability defensively to Liverpool?

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a player who has divided opinions in recent years.

Needless to say, he is exceptional going forward and plays the role of the chief creator for his side.

In Jurgen Klopp's system, he has been one of the key cogs and makes the team tick with his excellent passing and crossing ability.

In fact, his attacking output and vision is so good that many believe that he would be better suited to play in a central midfield role.

The 23-year-old, however, often struggles defensively, particularly in one-on-one situations.

Da4ry @lfcda4ry Trent Alexander-Arnold has 53 G/A in almost 4 seasons in the PL and he’s a defender. That’s actually insane. Trent Alexander-Arnold has 53 G/A in almost 4 seasons in the PL and he’s a defender. That’s actually insane.

Despite improving significantly on his defensive discipline, the Liverpool right-back is still not as good defensively as he is while going forward.

The Englishman certainly had a bad day in office against Everton against the pace of Anthony Gordon.

However, it would be wrong to say that he is a liability defensively. Jurgen Klopp's system offers him all the freedom to roam forward down the right flank, which is why he often struggles to track all the way back.

Jurgen Klopp has previously defended the full-back from his critics and it seems like he has immense trust in the England international.

Edited by Diptanil Roy