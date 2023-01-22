"Getting better and better this season" - Arsenal superstar lauds Manchester United's resurgence under Erik ten Hag 

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard heaped praise on Manchester United and Erik ten Hag ahead of their Premier League showdown at the Emirates on January 22.

United are currently third in the league and have made a remarkable turnaround after a dismal start to the season. Ten Hag's side were rock bottom in the league, having lost both of their opening league matches to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

The Red Devils, however, are now in third place with 39 points from 19 games. Odegaard lauded United for their recent performances as he claimed ahead of their clash (via Manchester Evening News):

"Manchester United are obviously playing very well, I've watched them a lot lately and they look to me to be getting better and better this season."

As for Ten Hag, Odegaard wrote in his column:

"Their coach is a good one who I know from his time in Holland with Ajax, and his sides always play good football. So yes, they're doing well, but we must also remember the match at Old Trafford earlier in the season. I felt that day we controlled most of the game and I felt we deserved a better result in the end."

Manchester United are the only team to beat Arsenal in the Premier League this season. Erik ten Hag's side emerged victorious by a scoreline of 3-1 when the two teams met at Old Trafford earlier in the season.

Odegaard vowed to give an improved performance this time as he wrote:

"This time we want to show some more discipline, to control the game for 90 minutes and not just small periods. It will be a tough game but we're ready for it and we are feeling confident."

The Gunners are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 47 points from 18 games. They are leading second-placed Manchester City by five points, having played one game less.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard claimed home advantage might help against Manchester United

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

Arsenal fans have gotten behind their team throughout the course of the season. Martin Odegaard claimed playing on home turf might give them an advantage against Manchester United on Sunday.

He wrote:

"We're back at home, too, and the atmosphere could make a big difference for us again. We know what the stadium will be like, it will be amazing for sure, and I'm sure you [Arsenal's fans] can all help us a lot, give us energy and lift the team again."

