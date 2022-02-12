“Getting better every day” – Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool player who continues to improve despite limited chances

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Japanese international Takumi Minamino is 'getting better every day'.

Minamino moved to Anfield from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in a £7.25 million deal two years ago. Although the 27-year-old has never been able to fully establish himself as a key player for the Merseyside club, Klopp still clearly admires the versatile attacker.

The Liverpool manager had good things to say about Minamino in his pre-match press conference on Friday. The German also could not hide his happiness of having the luxury of having an incredible number of options in every area. Klopp said,

“We’ve never had this squad available. Now, we have it available – these players are all here for a while already. We have so many top developments individually. Just as an example, Taki Minamino has played more than 50 games for Liverpool and is getting better every day. But it’s not easy to be a starter in this team.”

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap Goals in 2021/22 season



Taki Minamino 7

Lionel Messi 6 Goals in 2021/22 seasonTaki Minamino 7Lionel Messi 6 https://t.co/qJw968dw8C

.Minamino has not enjoyed too many opportunities to start games for the Reds. However, he took his chances while both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were away on international duty. The Japanese has made seven appearances for the Premier League giants since the turn of the year while the duo represented their countries in AFCON.

Despite not being an automatic starter, Minamino has managed to score seven goals across all competitions this season.

In total, the 27-year-old has played 51 games for the Reds till date, having found the back of the net 11 times. Minamino also had a half-season loan spell with Southampton last season and made 10 appearances for the Saints, scoring twice in the process.

Minamino is already 27 and would be a regular for most teams in top European Leagues. There is every chance that Klopp will sanction an exit for the Japanese in the summer with Liverpool looking much stronger going forward.

Liverpool look much stronger with the arrival of Luis Diaz

Jurgen Klopp's side are suddenly looking a lot stronger following the arrival of Luis Diaz from Porto in January, as well as several players returning from injury.

Klopp has always rotated his midfield but he usually does not make too many alterations to his front three. Diogo Jota has seemingly replaced Roberto Firmino in the starting XI but Klopp now has a plethora of options in the attacking department as well.

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 @KIopptinho We spent £8m on Takumi Minamino.



This season domestically:



•15 games (7 starts)

•580 minutes

•7 goals

•1 assist



That’s extremely solid.



He’s becoming underrated, honestly. We spent £8m on Takumi Minamino.This season domestically:•15 games (7 starts)•580 minutes •7 goals•1 assistThat’s extremely solid.He’s becoming underrated, honestly.

Also Read Article Continues below

Luis Diaz has already made an impact while teenage sensation Harvey Elliott is also a part of the squad.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar