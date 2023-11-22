“Getting cooked and hooked”, “No party” - Argentina fans unhappy as 29-year-old star is not named in line-up led by Lionel Messi to face Brazil

The absence of the 29-year-old star Leandro Paredes in the starting lineup led by Lionel Messi against Brazil has left many Argentina supporters disgruntled.

Paredes, who was expected to seize this opportunity to shine, finds himself sidelined, much to the frustration and annoyance of the passionate fans.

Alexis Mac Allister's underwhelming performance in the 2-0 loss against Uruguay should've left a void in the midfield for Paredes to have his chance. Notably, the Liverpool midfielder struggled against Uruguay, which led to his halftime substitution for Lautaro Martinez.

Argentina supporters were hopeful that Paredes would be entrusted in the midfield following his remarkable displays at the club level with Roma. This comes after the midfielder notched up three impressive assists from 11 league appearances under the guidance of Jose Mourinho.

His performances in Serie A have raised expectations and fueled the belief that he would be a vital asset to the national team during the November internationals. However, the reality has left fans disheartened.

Paredes has not been given the opportunity to start in the crucial fixture, and the fans' disappointments have been magnified in the wake of the previous loss. They took to Twitter to voice their displeasure as they wanted to see him play alongside Lionel Messi. One fan said:

Lionel Messi and Argentina prepare to face Brazil for pivotal 2026 World Cup qualifier

In a highly anticipated clash of South American football titans, Brazil and Argentina are set to engage in a 2026 World Cup qualifier this Tuesday evening. The encounter comes in the wake of both teams suffering unexpected defeats in their previous outings.

The Argentine squad, under Lionel Messi's leadership, rose to prominence as the victors of the 2022 World Cup, overcoming France in a riveting final. The triumph marked their third World Cup victory ever, and afterward, Argentina embarked on a winning spree, notching four consecutive friendly victories.

They also followed this with triumphs over Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay, and Peru in the initial phase of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. This impressive run placed them at the top of their qualification group with an unblemished 12 points.

However, their journey was marred by a recent setback against Uruguay. In a match that was marked by some fighting and controversies on the pitch, Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunez helped Uruguay emerge victorious with a 2-0 scoreline.

Despite this hiccup, Lionel Messi's Argentina continue to lead their qualification group, holding a slender two-point advantage over Uruguay, the second-placed team. They will need to rebound from that loss, especially as they face Brazil, a team they have been successful against in recent times.