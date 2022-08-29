"Getting on my nerves", "Had enough of this fraud" - Real Madrid fans slam 24-year-old star and ask him to be shipped 'to Girona' 

Real Madrid fans went after Eder Militao after the Brazilian made a mistake as Los Blancos conceded a late first-half goal against Espanyol on Sunday (August 28).

The Brazilian couldn't hold off Joselu, who managed to score the equalizer for Espanyol at the RDCE Stadium.

Vinicius Jr. gave the visitors an early lead in the 12th minute. However, Espanyol capitalized on Militao's error to make a comeback to the game. Fans sounded off on the former Porto defender, with many pointing out that errors have become a regular occurrence in Militao's game.

Check out how the fans reacted to Eder Militao's error against Espanyol:

Daniel @Darrnih @realmadriden Militao with his usual error every game @realmadriden Militao with his usual error every game

🌴¹⁴ @Camaverde_ Militao should hold bench for a while, even Nacho would do better now Militao should hold bench for a while, even Nacho would do better now

Lucas Navarrete @LucasNavarreteM Death, taxes and Militao defending poorly on a goal Real Madrid conceded. Death, taxes and Militao defending poorly on a goal Real Madrid conceded.

'txni✨ @kinging_24 Militao is getting on my nerves lately Militao is getting on my nerves lately

The Lord of Noobs🍷 @Levy_T_



🤗 Militao making sure with time he shall be called the "Brazilian Harry Maguire" Militao making sure with time he shall be called the "Brazilian Harry Maguire"🤗❤️

Mikael Basile 🇧🇳 @hoesloveme88 I’ve had enouhh of this fraud Militao ship him to Girona asap I’ve had enouhh of this fraud Militao ship him to Girona asap

S @SRexhepi10 Error Militao. Already on 6 errors in 4 games. One of the worst defenders to play for Real Madrid. Can’t do anything right Error Militao. Already on 6 errors in 4 games. One of the worst defenders to play for Real Madrid. Can’t do anything right

NsukDropOut @Abu_swag We need to use that Rudiger/Alaba partnership more. Militao needs a wake-up call! We need to use that Rudiger/Alaba partnership more. Militao needs a wake-up call!

Since Sergio Ramos' departure to Paris Saint-Germain, Militao and David Alaba have been mainstays at the heart of Madrid's defense. Despite Antonio Rudiger's arrival from Chelsea, Militao seems to be an integral part of Ancelotti's starting XI.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Eder Militao has accepted Real Madrid's offer of a contract extension until 2028.

#HalaMadrid Eder Militao has accepted Real Madrid's offer of a contract extension until 2028. 🚨 Eder Militao has accepted Real Madrid's offer of a contract extension until 2028.🇧🇷 ⚪ #HalaMadrid https://t.co/3tfX795QYD

The defender recently reportedly accepted a contract extension until 2028 at Real Madrid. However, fans are not happy with his recent performances and want to see the player get a wake-up call.

Real Madrid are at the top of the La Liga table

While Espanyol looked like they might take a point from the reigning Spanish champions, Real Madrid eventually found a way to win the game. Karim Benzema netted a crucial winner in the 88th minute. He then bagged another goal in the 10th minute of added time from a direct freekick to secure a 3-1 win for Los Blancos.

The Madrid giants have gotten off to a flying start to their season. Thay have bagged all nine points from their first three games of the season.

Real Betis have also managed the same number of points. However, Los Blancos are ahead in the table due to their superior goal difference. Madrid's eternal rivals Barcelona are in third spot at the moment with seven points from their first three league games of the season.

Real Madrid started their campaign with a 2-1 away win against Almeria. Carlo Ancelotti's men then completed a stunning 4-1 away win against Celta Vigo in their next game.

Yet another away victory against Espanyol in their recent match gave the defending champions a superb start to their campaign.

They take on second-placed Real Betis at home next in a clash that will have a major impact at the top of the La Liga table.

Despite their great start, fans are wary of the performances of Eder Militao. It will be interesting to see what steps Ancelotti takes to get the Brazilian defender back to his best.

