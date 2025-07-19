“Getting ready for what’s coming” - Diego Leon sends message to fans after making Manchester United debut in pre-season friendly vs Leeds

Manchester United defender Diego Leon has sent a bold message to fans after making his debut for the club during their stalemate against Leeds United. The Red Devils kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 0-0 draw against Leeds in a friendly at the Strawberry Arena on Saturday, July 19.The Red Devils confirmed the signing of Diego Leon from Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno on July 5. Having reportedly impressed manager Ruben Amorim in training, the 18-year-old was handed his debut at left-wing back against Leeds.Leon played the first 45 minutes, impressing defensively. He also demonstrated great composure and willingness to drive the ball forward, creating one chance, and completing 12 passes from an attempted 15 (80 percent accuracy). He also won two duels and made three recoveries, per FotMob.Amorim was also pleased by Leon's performance, as he said (via GOAL):“Diego Leon comes from Paraguay. It's his second week in Manchester. He's done well. He's powerful, he's learning, he will be a very good player.&quot;Following the game, Leon posted the following message on his Instagram story (h/t Utd District):&quot;Getting ready for what’s coming&quot;Leon will aim to continue his momentum during the remainder of Manchester United's pre-season campaign. They next face West Ham United in a friendly on July 26.&quot;We suffered a little bit&quot; - Ruben Amorim provides verdict on Manchester United's draw against Leeds UnitedManchester United boss Ruben Amorim has provided an honest verdict after his side were held to a stalemate by Leeds United. He vowed to improve going forward, admitting a lack of pace in the middle led to his side struggling to carry the ball forward.Amorim told MUTV's Mark Sullivan (via Manchester United's official website):&quot;I think it was a pre-season game, I think the distances between the sectors was big really sometimes. We suffered a little bit when we tried to press high, they kick the ball, win the second ball and they were a danger in that moment. We have a lack of pace, especially in the middle of the park, and you can feel it, [so] that’s hard to bring the ball [forward]. But we created chances.&quot;He added:&quot;We have a lot to do but it was a first test against a Premier League team, with two different teams, so it was a good test.&quot;&quot;As a group, we have a lot to improve, the speed of the game, all the details, so, yeah, we are going to improve.&quot;While Manchester United had 50 percent possession across the 90 minutes, they were unable to capitalize on their chances in front of goal. They landed 19 shots in total, with four being on target, missing two big chances. To their credit, the Red Devils also defended well, limiting Leeds to four shots in total, with three being on target.Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on July 20, 2025, at 12:05 AM. They are subject to change.