"Getting run into the ground" "Needs rest" - Liverpool fans feel key player is going to get injured as he starts against Wolves

Liverpool fans are unhappy to see Thiago Alcantara starting in the side's FA Cup third-round replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight (January 17). The Anfield faithful worry that the Spaniard may pick up an injury.

Thiago, 30, has endured an injury-ridden campaign, managing 20 appearances across competitions. His hamstring issue during the season has contributed to the Reds' disappointing showing thus far.

Liverpool are ninth in the Premier League table and suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (January 14). They face a tricky Wolves side who have been impressive since Julen Lopetegui took over in November.

They nearly beat the Merseysiders at Anfield in the original third-round tie between the two sides but settled on a 2-2 draw despite being the better team. The fixture list is becoming increasingly problematic for Jurgen Klopp's side. They have dealt with an injury crisis throughout the season.

Hence, supporters are worried about Thiago picking up another knock against Wolves. He is one of the few Reds players that has performed to the best of their ability this season.

Meanwhile, Caimohen Kelleher starts in goal, with James Milner, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, and Konstantinos Tsimkas in defense. Stefan Bajčetić and Naby Keita join Thiago in midfield. Harvey Elliot, Fabio Carvalho, and Cody Gakpo are in attack.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to Klopp's decision to name Thiago in the starting lineup against Wolves at Molineaux:

Jamie @ftbl_jamie @TheAnfieldTalk Thiago is getting run into the ground ahah @TheAnfieldTalk Thiago is getting run into the ground ahah

Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne Horrible feeling Thiago is getting injured tonight. Horrible feeling Thiago is getting injured tonight.

Ayush @Ifcayush @LFC Thiago bruv see you on the other side @LFC Thiago bruv see you on the other side

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson backs Nunez to become the club's main man

Darwin Nunez is tipped to become a top player at Anfield.

Johnson has told BetFred that he expects Nunez to become Liverpool's protagonist next season while praising his current campaign. The Uruguayan striker joined the Reds from Benfica in the summer for a club-record £85 million deal, including add-ons.

He has found the net 10 times in 23 appearances, somewhat failing to replicate the prolific form he managed at the Estadio da Luz in his final campaign (34 goals in 41 games).

However, Johnson is confident that Nunez will grow into the Reds' main threat come next season. He lauded the Uruguayan for wearing his heart on his sleeve and claimed that he needs time to adapt:

“He’s a fantastic player that wears his heart on his sleeve and in another season’s time, I believe he will be Liverpool’s main man. He has a lot to offer. He’s quick, aggressive and once he fully adapts to the Premier League then he definitely has the chance to be successful.”

The Anfield faithful have stuck by Nunez during a tricky debut campaign for the former Benfica frontman. He signed a six-year contract when he joined the club, and Liverpool feel he is a long-term asset.

