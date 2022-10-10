"Getting subbed off when his team needs a goal," "Actually finished" - Liverpool attacker gets ripped to shreds for his 'shambolic' performance in 3-2 Arsenal defeat

Liverpool slumped to a 3-2 defeat against Arsenal, with the Reds now sitting in mid-table obscurity after a shocking start to the season. They were on the back-burner against their opponents from the get-go, and the Reds were notably poorer than the Gunners for most parts of the game.

In terms of individual performances, Mohamed Salah was silent for most of the match, and fans have taken to Twitter to rip into the mercurial Egyptian.

Salah managed just one shot towards goal in the 68 minutes he played before getting substituted, and the attempt was rather poor, trailing to the side of the goal instead. The forward also struggled to receive long passes from his teammates, unable to beat Gunners left-back Takehiro Tomiyasu on the right-flank.

After an overall humbling by Arsenal's strong defense, the Liverpool man was taken off for defensive midfielder Fabinho. Here is how fans on Twitter reacted to Salah's sub-par performance against the Reds:

Michael Doran @scousemike @SamueILFC We are not good enough, stop making excuses. This season we have come back completely ill prepared and players not trying hard enough. Salah has his massive new contract but has been shambolic so far this season @SamueILFC We are not good enough, stop making excuses. This season we have come back completely ill prepared and players not trying hard enough. Salah has his massive new contract but has been shambolic so far this season

⁹ 8x🏆 @ErlingRoIe Mohamed Salah is actually finished. Getting subbed off when his team needs a goal Mohamed Salah is actually finished. Getting subbed off when his team needs a goal 😭

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc Saka brace while Salah got hooked PASS THE TORCH MF Saka brace while Salah got hooked PASS THE TORCH MF

Dayo ♱ @twin_ut The Salah that turned up against arsenal The Salah that turned up against arsenal https://t.co/7fH3Ni1u1r

#DISUNOMICS @_NOMICS Never put Salah in that Neymar bracket again Never put Salah in that Neymar bracket again

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Takehiro Tomiyasu. First start of the season. Playing leftback. Against Mo Salah. Take a bow. Takehiro Tomiyasu. First start of the season. Playing leftback. Against Mo Salah. Take a bow.

Troll Football @TrollFootball Mo Salah since Mane left



Mo Salah since Mane left https://t.co/YShZVvP37D

Mohamed Salah has not had a great start to the new campaign with the Reds, as he has played yet another game without getting on the scoresheet.

The 30-year-old has been a vital piece of the puzzle at Anfield, guiding the Reds to impressive trophies and wins during his time at the club. However, the forward has scored just twice in eight Premier League games this season, a far-cry from his usual numbers.

Liverpool slump to 3-2 defeat against Premier League title contenders Arsenal

The Reds visited the Emirates stadium for their clash against the leading candidates for the Premier League title, and they were stunned from the onset.

With just 58 seconds on the clock, the hosts clocked their first goal of the game, with Martin Odegaard turning provider for Gabriel Martinelli. The young forward was clinical on the night, curling the ball past Alisson to put his name on the scoresheet.

Darwin Nunez equalized for the Reds in the 34th minute, thanks to a brilliantly squared pass from Luis Diaz. The two South Americans combined well from the right flank to give Liverpool a much-needed goal, but it was soon cancelled out by Arsenal.

A remarkable counter-attack from the hosts led to the third goal deep into the first-half, with Bukayo Saka being at the end of a low Martinelli cross. In the second half, the Gunners saw their defense loosen up uncharacteristically, and Liverpool took advantage to equalize, with Roberto Firmino doing the honors.

However, the final key moment came when Thiago Alcantara fouled Gabriel Jesus in the box and the referee pointed to the spot. It was Saka who converted the penalty, scoring his second of the night and handing Arsenal their win.

