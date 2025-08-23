“Getting the treatment he deserves”, “Time to learn Arabic” - Fans happy with Arsenal star being dropped from line-up for Leeds United clash

Arsenal fans were happy with star forward Gabriel Martinelli being dropped from the starting line-up for their Premier League match-up against Leeds United (August 23).
Martinelli has been a regular feature in the Gunners' starting eleven since the 2021-22 campaign. He has been a consistent performer, with 51 goals and 29 assists in 226 games for the club across all competitions.
He played an important role in Arsenal's second-place finish and UEFA Champions League semi-final run in the 2024-25 campaign. However, he hasn't been on his best form to start off the 2025-26 season, drawing the ire of the fans with his sub-par displays.
He failed to register a significant impact in the North London side's 1-0 win over Manchester United last week (August 17). For the game against Leeds, manager Mikel Arteta dropped him to the bench, electing to start summer signing Noni Madueke in his place.
Fans welcomed the decision wholeheartedly, taking to social media to express their contentment. On X, @Khaytweets wrote:
"Martinelli finally getting the treatment he deserves, enough is enough."
@samsieiscold claimed:
"Martinelli, it’s time to learn Arabic brother."
Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):
"He (Martinelli) should be shipped out," @Omokhobalucky asserted.
"And so it begins for Martinelli," @tdadlytld wrote.
@53_afc exclaimed, "NO MARTINELLI!"
@_ezeokolorie echoed the sentiment, writing, "Martinelli hooked!"
"Martinelli finally dropped I never thought I'll see the day," @FishMiddleton22 wrote.
"We are finally free from Gabriel Martinelli," @IsmaillIlIlI claimed.
"Martinelli is finally on the bench," @KOmukungu wrote.
"We've finally conquered Martinelli," @m_tactician claimed.
Besides Martinelli, Arsenal will have Belgian Leandro Trossard, rising star Ethan Nwaneri and 15-year-old wonderkid Max Dowman as potential attacking options off the bench.
"I don't think so" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta rubbishes claim about massive squad size
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has claimed that the club have only signed necessary reinforcements in this transfer window.
The Gunners have enhanced their midfield depth by signing Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard and replenished their attacking stocks with moves for Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke.
The North London side have also signed defender Cristhian Mosquera and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, and have just announced the signing of playmaker Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace. With all the additions, questions have been raised about the management of the burgeoning squad at the Emirates.
Ahead of his side's clash against Leeds United, Arteta addressed the queries, saying (via Just Arsenal h/t The Sun):
"No, I don’t think (we have signed too many players). I think we have done what we have to do. I think we need to understand the background of certain players, the history of the players instead of availability, which has been a massive issue because we are bringing four or five players in last season with long-term injuries and we have to see."
Despite all the new additions to their squad, Arsenal are still rumoured to be considering moves for star players like Real Madrid's Rodrygo and Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo.