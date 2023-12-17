"Getting worse every week", "Needs to be moved on" - Liverpool fans slam star for 'unforgivable' performance in 0-0 draw against Manchester United

Liverpool fans on X (formerly Twitter) blasted Darwin Nunez after his poor performance during the Reds' 0-0 draw against Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp and Co. were held to a frustrating stalemate at Anfield on Sunday, December 17.

The Reds dominated the contest in terms of shots and possession. But they were unable to make the most of their opportunities, despite being heavy favorites to seal all three points.

Darwin Nunez was booked in the 21st minute after needlessly barging into Jonny Evans. He then sarcastically applauded the match official and was arguably fortunate to avoid further punishment.

The Uruguay international was released by Mohamed Salah in the 76th minute. The former squared across for Luis Diaz, who was unable to get his shot away after colliding with Andre Onana. Nunez had a golden opportunity to reclaim the ball to keep it in play in a dangerous area but instead opted to appeal for a penalty, wasting the chance.

Liverpool failed to return to the top of the Premier League standings and have dropped to second behind Arsenal with 38 points from 17 games. Manchester United are seventh with 28 points.

Nunez had an extremely underwhelming performance. Neither of his two shots were on target. Moreover, the 24-year-old completed none of his two crosses, he was caught offside thrice and lost four duels.

Liverpool fans conveyed their frustrations with their forward on X. Nunez has now gone 10 games without scoring, netting just seven goals in 23 appearances in total.

One fan posted:

"He’s actually getting worse every week man"

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"I think he needs to be moved on. He is terrible"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Exploring the stats from Premier League fixture

Manchester United rallied together and showed great defensive wit to hold Liverpool to a 0-0 draw on Sunday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. dominated possession, with 69 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 600 passes, with an accuracy of 83 percent. In contrast, Manchester United had 31 percent possession and attempted 283 passes, with an accuracy of 70 percent.

The Reds looked much more threatening up front as well, registering a mammoth total of 34 shots, with eight being on target. However, they were unable to make the most of their good chances, leading to two points being dropped. On the other hand, Manchester United had six shots in total, landing just one on target.