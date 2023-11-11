“Getting worse” - Piers Morgan makes worrying assessment of Arsenal star despite 3-1 win against Burnley 

English TV personality Piers Morgan has delivered a damning verdict on Arsenal star Kai Havertz following his side's 3-1 win over Burnley on Saturday, November 11. The Germany international failed to find the net or provide an assist for the Gunners once more as they overcame strugglers Burnley.

Arsenal moved very swiftly in the summer to sign German star Havertz from Chelsea after the 24-year-old made it clear he wanted a new challenge. The Gunners agreed a fee that could reach £65 million for the versatile attacker. The German had netted the winner for Chelsea in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final.

However, Kai Havertz has not had the best start to his career at Arsenal, only scoring one goal from the penalty spot in 19 appearances across competitions. He was once again largely anonymous for the Gunners against Vincent Kompany's Burnley, and Mikel Arteta hooked him off before the hour mark.

Piers Morgan had not been one to hold back in his assessment of situations, and he shared his verdict on Havertz. He wrote via X (formerly Twitter) that he believes that the forward's performances for the club have been worsening over the last few weeks.

"Havertz is getting worse."

Havertz has now amassed 1,249 minutes in a Gunners shirt this season and has only a goal and an assist to his name. Gunners boss Arteta remains satisfied with the forward's performances and believes he will soon begin to find the net regularly.

Havertz was never a prolific player at Chelsea, only scoring 32 goals in 139 appearances for the Blues. The Germany international will hope to find his scoring boots soon, or may soon have to be content with a bench role for the Gunners.

Arsenal overcome defiant Burnley to head into break on a high

Arsenal faced struggling Burnley at the Emirates after a tough defeat to Newcastle United last week and needed to bounce back immediately. Kompany's team put up fierce resistance in the opening half, and their resolve was broken only in the final moments of the first half through Leandro Trossard.

The Clarets stunned Emirates Stadium as a shot from Josh Brownhill deflected in against the run of play at the start of the second period to level matters. Arsenal went ahead within minutes when William Saliba headed home from a corner kick.

The Gunners sealed the points in style when Oleksandr Zinchenko volleyed home after a bit of pinball in the box. Arteta's men have now picked up 27 points from their opening 12 matches and are second, behind Manchester City on goal difference.