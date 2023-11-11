Ghana international Raphael Dwamena dies aged 28 after collapsing during match 

Ghana international Raphael Dwamena has tragically passed away at the age of 28 after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch on Saturday, November 11.

Videos posted on X (formerly Twitter) depicted Dwamena collapsing in the 24th minute during a game between KF Egnatia and Partizani in the Albanian First Tier National Football Super League.

The former Levante forward was rushed to the hospital but sadly died on the way to Kavaje Hospital. The Ghana Football Association announced the tragic news through a statement (via CNN):

“Our thoughts are with the family of Raphael Dwamena at this difficult time. Raphael represented Ghana wholeheartedly and paid his dues to the country until his unfortunate passing. We will forever miss him for his dedication to the National Coarse. Rest In Peace Raphael.”

Dwamena earned nine caps for his country, scoring two goals between 2017 and 2018. He was also enjoying an extremely successful spell for KF Egnatia over the past year-and-a-half. He netted 24 goals and provided 10 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Raphael Dwamena had previously collapsed on the pitch in 2021

Ghana international Raphael Dwamena was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2017. This led to the forward getting an ICD implanted through surgery in January 2020 while he plied his trade for Levante.

This enabled each club he played for to monitor his heart during matches. Unfortunately in October 2020, his ICD values were considered to be too high, resulting in him leaving Danish club Vejle Boldklub.

Dwamena then signed with Austrian side Blau-Weib Linz in June 2021. However, on October 28, 2021, he collapsed on the field during a Cup game against TSV Hartberg, leading to the game being abandoned. He was able to make a recovery in hospital at the time soon after.