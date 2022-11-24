Ghana manager makes emphatic claim when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United departure will affect Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup preparations

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has offered his take on whether Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United departure will affect Portugal's preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The tactician stated that he doesn't care about the subject while reiterating that it would have no bearing on his side's determination to beat the European giants in their clash later today (24 November).

Ronaldo is expected to lead the attack for Portugal when they lock horns with Ghana in their opening clash of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This will be the Portuguese's first appearance since Manchester United terminated his contract as a result of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 The last time Cristiano Ronaldo faced Ghana at World Cup The last time Cristiano Ronaldo faced Ghana at World Cup 🔥 https://t.co/NuKNh4Mxd2

Many believe that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's controversial departure from Old Trafford could be a distraction for his side as they prepare to face Ghana today.

Black Stars boss Otto Addo, however, dismissed those talks, insisting that it isn't a problem for his side. The tactician was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail:

"I don't know and to be honest, I don't care. This is not our problem and I don't think it's a big problem. Everybody wants to win and no matter what happens it's a big stage a big game at the World Cup level. So I don't think normally this can disrupt anybody."

Ghana and Portugal are scheduled to go head-to-head at Stadium 974. The two sides will be looking forward to getting their World Cup campaigns off to a perfect start by securing a vital victory.

All eyes will be on Ronaldo as he kick-starts what appears to be his last appearance in the prestigious tournament. Meanwhile, Ado's side will depend on the likes of Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, and Jordan Ayew to step up to the plate against the Portuguese.

Manchester United confirm Cristiano Ronaldo's contract termination

The 37-year-old is ready for the World Cup.

After taking shots at the club during his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Manchester United decided to cut ties with Ronaldo by terminating his contract. The Red Devils announced the same in a statement released on their social media handles on Tuesday (November 22).

The statement read:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future."

The statement concluded:

"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

