Ghanaian politician apologizes for ridiculing Manchester United star Harry Maguire

Ghanaian Member of Parliament Isaac Adongo has apologized to Manchester United defender Harry Maguire for ridiculing him in December last year.

In a bizarre turn of events, Adongo, while criticizing Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for the country's economy, compared the politician to Maguire. He went on to claim that the defender "gives assists to opponents".

However, he has now turned back on his comments after the Englishman's solid defensive performances for Manchester United this term. While addressing the Ghanian parliament, Adongo said:

"I now apologize to Harry Maguire. Today, Maguire has turned the corner and is a transformational footballer."

"Harry Maguire is now a key player for Manchester United."

Interestingly, Maguire took note of the apology and posted on Twitter:

"MP Issac Adongo apology accepted. See you at Old Trafford soon."

Maguire has stepped up in the absence of the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane at Manchester United. He has made nine starts this term across competitions and also has a goal and an assist to show for.

What MP Isaac Adongo said about Manchester United's Harry Maguire last term

Ghanian MP Isaac Adongo had ridiculed the Manchester United defender, also questioning his professionalism since joining the club. He had said (via SportBible):

"But there is a player like you in the United Kingdom, in England, called [Harry] Maguire that is playing for Manchester United. Harry Maguire. He is a defender. He is a tackler and throws his body everywhere like he was the best defender in the world.

"Manchester United went and bought him. He became the biggest trend at the centre of Manchester United's defense and began to give assists to opponents."

Maguire was stripped of the club's captaincy after a sub-par last season, with Bruno Fernandes taking over. However, the Englishman has put that behind him and has been one of the Red Devils' few better players this season.