"Ghost of Miami", "He has been a**" - Fans rip into Lionel Messi for his showing in Inter Miami loss

Fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with the performance of Lionel Messi as Inter Miami fell to a 5-3 defeat at home to Chicago Fire. The Herons failed to win for a second successive game, putting paid to their hopes of claiming the Supporters Shield trophy this season.
Messi blanked for Javier Mascherano's side in their draw against Toronto FC last time out, ending a fine run of form for his side. He was included in the starting XI for the game against Chicago Fire, with coach Mascherano hoping to lean into his experience and quality.
Inter Miami and Chicago Fire served up a thrilling encounter at the Chase Stadium for their fans and neutrals, alike, with the visitors claiming a late win. Lionel Messi failed to influence the game in ways that mattered to his side, and this performance was noticed by fans. A number of them took to X to mock the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner over his showing.
A fan mocked him, referring to him as a ghost.
Another fan pointed out that he had a 'horrible' game that was well below his standards.
A fan accused him of going missing in the biggest games.
Another fan stated that his run of poor form has been his fault this month.
A fan pointed out that Messi was not meant to be angry at anyone but himself for his side's defeat.
Lionel Messi played the whole game for Inter Miami and completed only 69% of his passes, creating three chances. The 38-year-old also attempted ten shots in the game and managed to get just two on target, also hitting the woodwork once.
Messi failed to complete a single dribble despite attempting six of them, and had just seven touches in the Chicago penalty area. He lost eight duels on the night, more than any other player did for either side.
Lionel Messi, Inter Miami suffer defeat to Chicago Fire
Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates were at the receiving end of a defeat to Chicago Fire in their MLS meeting in Florida. The Herons suffered a 5-3 defeat despite a stirring comeback in the second half of the encounter.
Chicago Fire raced into the lead with goals from Dje D'Avilla and Jonathan Dean inside 31 minutes. They pulled one back through centre-back Tomas Aviles before Rominigue Kouame restored the two-goal lead for Chicago two minutes before the interval.
Inter Miami improved markedly in the second period, with Luis Suarez scoring twice to help them cancel out the deficit. Goals in the final ten minutes of the game from Justin Reynolds and Brian Gutierrez won the game for Chicago Fire, who are also in the hunt for playoff football.