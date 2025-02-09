"Ghosted against a Harry Potter club", "Should be ashamed of himself" - Fans slam Liverpool star after shock FA Cup loss to Plymouth Argyle

Liverpool fans on X have criticized Luis Diaz after he struggled to make an impact during their shock 1-0 loss against Plymouth Argyle. The Reds crashed out of the FA Cup following their fourth-round defeat at the Home Park on Sunday, February 9.

Arne Slot heavily rotated his side following their recent 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup semi-finals. Despite naming a few seasoned stars in his starting XI including Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Kostas Tsimikas, Plymouth secured a remarkable win via Ryan Hardie's 53rd-minute penalty.

Diaz played all 90 minutes down the left wing but struggled against Plymouth's defense. The 28-year-old created just one chance, missed one big chance from his only shot at goal, lost five duels, and delivered no successful crosses into the box.

One Liverpool fan was displeased by Diaz's inability to rise to the occasion as they posted:

"Luis Diaz should be ashamed of himself after this game."

Another fan tweeted:

"GHOSTED AGAINST A HARRY POTTER CLUB"

Other fans reacted below:

"Nah i didn’t think Luis Diaz could get this bad, did he even take a player on?" one fan questioned

"Luis Diaz never play for this football club again please and thanks," one fan commented

"Luis diaz is also a waste he can't dribble ahead of any defender," another added

"Fair to say this is the performance that tells you Luis Diaz is done after this season," one fan stated

"Theirs a good few of them not been at it but Luis Diaz has been a disgrace here haha talk about a player who clearly can’t be arsed," another chimed in

How did Liverpool fare during their 1-0 loss against Plymouth Argyle?

Arne Slot suffered his fourth loss as Liverpool manager following their 1-0 loss against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

The Reds dominated possession with 75 percent of the ball, completing 496 passes with an accuracy of 84 percent. Meanwhile, the hosts had 25 percent possession and completed 108 passes with an accuracy of 57 percent.

Liverpool took 14 shots in total with four being on target (xG of 1.00). However, they missed three big chances with Plymouth keeper Conor Hazard notably making some impressive saves towards the end of the game. In contrast, Plymouth mustered 10 shots in total with two being on target, hitting the post once (xG of 1.23).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on February 9, 2025 at 11PM IST. They are subject to change.

