"Ghosted yet again vs a top team", "Generational stinker" - Inter Miami fans turn on Lionel Messi following 3-0 loss against Cincinnati

A section of Inter Miami fans have criticized Lionel Messi on X after he struggled to make an impact during their 3-0 loss against Cincinnati. The two sides faced each other in the MLS at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday, July 16.

Ad

The hosts got off to a strong start, breaking the deadlock in the 16th minute via Gerardo Valenzuela's strike from a tight angle. Evander Ferreira doubled their advantage in the 50th minute with an emphatic finish before completing his brace 20 minutes later with a sample tap-in to secure all three points for his side.

Lionel Messi has had a fantastic season to date for Inter Miami, recording 22 goals and seven assists in 28 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, he recently broke an MLS record, netting five braces in his last five MLS games.

Ad

Trending

However, this streak was broken against Cincinnati as Lionel Messi struggled to find his footing in the game. The 38-year-old completed 30 passes from an attempted 42 (71 percent accuracy), created one chance, and landed two shots on target from an attempted five (40 percent accuracy). He also lost six duels, lost possession 22 times, and failed to complete any crosses or dribbles, receiving a match rating of 5.9.

One Inter Miami fan accused Lionel Messi of ghosting against top teams, posting:

Ad

"Messi ghosted yet again vs a top team now we fall to 8th"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan tweeted:

"Messi with the generational stinker"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"Does anyone know if Brian Anunga still has Messi in his pocket? Is he stuck in there? Will he make the flight back to Ft. Lauderdale?" one fan questioned

"Messi is and remains overrated. Where has he performed against good opponents? He can only score against mid-table clubs," another added

"FIFA can't save pessi," one fan stated

Ad

"Messi only appears when it's a small team. Ghosting," another insisted

"I was told this dude can still play European Football," one fan typed

How did Lionel Messi's Inter Miami fare during their 3-0 loss against Cincinnati?

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami's five-game winning streak came to an end as they suffered a 3-0 loss to Cincinnati. They are currently fifth in the MLS Eastern Conference with 38 points from 20 games, eight points behind leaders Philadelphia Union, with three games in hand.

Ad

The Herons had more possession with 56 percent of the ball, completing 513 passes with an accuracy of 86 percent. Meanwhile, the hosts had 44 percent possession and completed 404 passes with an accuracy of 85 percent.

However, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami weren't as convincing going forward, landing 10 shots in total, with two being on target (xG of 0.96). In comparison, Cincinnati were clinical, mustering 11 shots in total, with six being on target (xG of 1.33).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on July 17, 2025, at 9:15 AM IST. They are subject to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More