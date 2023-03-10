Create

"Ghosting in the big games" - Lionel Messi fans mock Cristiano Ronaldo after Al Nassr lose to Al Ittihad

By Anantaajith Ra
Modified Mar 10, 2023 11:43 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr fell to a 1-0 defeat against Al Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a difficult outing for Al Nassr on Thursday (9 March) and fans of his arch-rival Lionel Messi have trolled him on social media.

Ronaldo captained his club in their crucial Saudi Pro League encounter against Al Ittihad, but couldn't spur them on to victory. The Portuguese legend got just one shot on target, completed a mer 67% of his passes and lost possession 15 times.

An 80th-minute goal from former Corinthians forward Romarinho gave Al Ittihad a win that lifted them to the top of the Saudi Pro League points table. Al-Numoor are now a point clear of Al-Nassr after 20 matches.

Following the match, Cristiano Ronaldo received plenty of flak on Twitter for his inability to lead his side to a win, largely from fans of Lionel Messi. One of them tweeted:

"Ronaldo ghosting in big games in camel league"
@ESPNFC Ronaldo ghosting in big games in camel league

Another wrote:

"Big game player Ronaldo ghosted today against al-ittihad I thought he carries the team and can score hat trick on his own 😭😭😭"
Big game player Ronaldo ghosted today against al-ittihad I thought he carries the team and can score hat trick on his own 😭😭

Here are some more reactions:

Ronaldo v al-Ittihad big game player 🔥@Evra this is the work ethic you ment? #ilovethisgame https://t.co/9PJ68jI32f
big game player ronaldo vs messi against their biggest rivals https://t.co/URqI8OfxvO
Genuine question, when last did ronaldo turn up big in a game against al-ittihad ? twitter.com/UTDTrey/status…
Ronaldo the big game player.. https://t.co/wc7GBS53t7
Missing Cristiano Ronaldo sewyyy
imagine ghosting against shawarma makers, could never be my goat

While Messi's fans enjoyed a field day mocking Ronaldo, it's worth noting that La Pulga also endured a difficult outing only on Wednesday.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar recorded just one shot on target and completed only two of his six dribbles as his side lost 2-0 to Bayern Munich. The result meant PSG crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 stage for the fifth time in seven years.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains winless against Al Ittihad after latest reverse

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a superb start to his Al Nassr career since joining the club in January following his contract termination with Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored eight goals and laid out two assists in eight matches across competitions.

However, Ronaldo is yet to find the back of the net in two appearances against rivals Al Ittihad. Prior to Thursday's defeat, Al Nassr lost 3-1 to their rivals in the semifinals of the Saudi Super Cup.

Ronaldo started that match as well and recorded just one shot on target. He lost possession 12 times and won just one of his five aerial duels, though he did win two fouls and register a tackle, an interception and a clearance.

