"Ghosting in the big games" - Lionel Messi fans mock Cristiano Ronaldo after Al Nassr lose to Al Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a difficult outing for Al Nassr on Thursday (9 March) and fans of his arch-rival Lionel Messi have trolled him on social media.

Ronaldo captained his club in their crucial Saudi Pro League encounter against Al Ittihad, but couldn't spur them on to victory. The Portuguese legend got just one shot on target, completed a mer 67% of his passes and lost possession 15 times.

An 80th-minute goal from former Corinthians forward Romarinho gave Al Ittihad a win that lifted them to the top of the Saudi Pro League points table. Al-Numoor are now a point clear of Al-Nassr after 20 matches.

Following the match, Cristiano Ronaldo received plenty of flak on Twitter for his inability to lead his side to a win, largely from fans of Lionel Messi. One of them tweeted:

"Ronaldo ghosting in big games in camel league"

Another wrote:

"Big game player Ronaldo ghosted today against al-ittihad I thought he carries the team and can score hat trick on his own 😭😭😭"

Froggy 🧃🦩🇺🇸 @vamosmessi30 Big game player Ronaldo ghosted today against al-ittihad I thought he carries the team and can score hat trick on his own Big game player Ronaldo ghosted today against al-ittihad I thought he carries the team and can score hat trick on his own 😭😭

Here are some more reactions:

Forca_ Barca @Lionel_1899fcb

this is the work ethic you ment?

#ilovethisgame Ronaldo v al-Ittihad big game player @Evra this is the work ethic you ment? Ronaldo v al-Ittihad big game player 🔥@Evra this is the work ethic you ment? #ilovethisgame https://t.co/9PJ68jI32f

ٍ @grizi7i big game player ronaldo vs messi against their biggest rivals big game player ronaldo vs messi against their biggest rivals https://t.co/URqI8OfxvO

AFCMUSE @afcmuse Trey @UTDTrey Genuine question, when last did Messi turn up in a big Champions league game ? Genuine question, when last did Messi turn up in a big Champions league game ? Genuine question, when last did ronaldo turn up big in a game against al-ittihad ? twitter.com/UTDTrey/status… Genuine question, when last did ronaldo turn up big in a game against al-ittihad ? twitter.com/UTDTrey/status…

Gujjar saab @H___sn_ Missing Cristiano Ronaldo sewyyy Missing Cristiano Ronaldo sewyyy

ٍ @grizi7i imagine ghosting against shawarma makers, could never be my goat imagine ghosting against shawarma makers, could never be my goat

While Messi's fans enjoyed a field day mocking Ronaldo, it's worth noting that La Pulga also endured a difficult outing only on Wednesday.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar recorded just one shot on target and completed only two of his six dribbles as his side lost 2-0 to Bayern Munich. The result meant PSG crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 stage for the fifth time in seven years.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains winless against Al Ittihad after latest reverse

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a superb start to his Al Nassr career since joining the club in January following his contract termination with Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored eight goals and laid out two assists in eight matches across competitions.

However, Ronaldo is yet to find the back of the net in two appearances against rivals Al Ittihad. Prior to Thursday's defeat, Al Nassr lost 3-1 to their rivals in the semifinals of the Saudi Super Cup.

Ronaldo started that match as well and recorded just one shot on target. He lost possession 12 times and won just one of his five aerial duels, though he did win two fouls and register a tackle, an interception and a clearance.

