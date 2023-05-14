"Ghosting in the most important part of the season" - Fans rip into Arsenal star for 'disgraceful' performance in 3-0 loss to Brighton

Arsenal fans heavily criticized Bukayo Saka for his performance during the Gunners' 3-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates on Sunday, May 14.

Julio Enciso gave the Seagulls the lead in the 51st minute of the match with a header from inside the six-yard box. Deniz Undav made it 2-0 in the 86th minute before Pervis Estupinan delivered the final nail in the Gunners' coffin with his strike in the sixth minute of injury time.

Overall, it was a tremendous display from Roberto De Zerbi's team as they bounced back after a shock 5-1 defeat against Everton last weekend.

Saka couldn't make much of an impact against Brighton; the youngster had no shots on target and completed only 20 passes during the match. He didn't complete any of his four attempted crosses and lost possession of the ball 15 ties.

While Saka has had a good season, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 46 matches across competitions, fans believe he hasn't been up to the mark in crucial matches.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"2 G/A in the last 8 games for Bukayo Saka. Ghosting in the most important part of the season."

Another claimed:

"Saka. Disgraceful. Trossard. Embarrassing. Gabriel Jesus. Egregious. All of them arent cut out to win a PL. Ben White genuinely doesnt look like he gives a flying fuck every time he plays. Non chalant isnt even the word, he lools that disinterested."

Saka's performance wasn't up to the mark during the clash against Brighton. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after the Premier League clash at the Emirates:

🇽🇰 @dardanMMV Saka. Disgraceful.

Trossard. Embarrassing.

Gabriel Jesus. Egregious.



All of them arent cut out to win a PL. Ben White genuinely doesnt look like he gives a flying fuck every time he plays. Non chalant isnt even the word, he lools that disinterested Saka. Disgraceful.Trossard. Embarrassing.Gabriel Jesus. Egregious.All of them arent cut out to win a PL. Ben White genuinely doesnt look like he gives a flying fuck every time he plays. Non chalant isnt even the word, he lools that disinterested

ًEl. @UtdEIIis Saka when it’s crunch time is a very spooky player. Saka when it’s crunch time is a very spooky player.

⚡ @UTDCJ_ name one big game in which arsenal needed saka and he did turn up name one big game in which arsenal needed saka and he did turn up https://t.co/OHsaxN4dlr

Justin Pryke @djjustintime11 @Arsenal saka and white have been so poor today,they absolutely dominated there left wing,and our final ball was so poor!! We don’t deserve to get anything from this game @Arsenal saka and white have been so poor today,they absolutely dominated there left wing,and our final ball was so poor!! We don’t deserve to get anything from this game

Kam #8🏁 @Culturecams It was over when Saka missed that pen vs West Ham. It is what it is. It was over when Saka missed that pen vs West Ham. It is what it is.

𝐄𝐑 @ErlingRoIe 2 G/A in the last 8 games for Bukayo Saka. Ghosting in the most important part of the season 2 G/A in the last 8 games for Bukayo Saka. Ghosting in the most important part of the season https://t.co/QrJaOInKaC

The Gunners, meanwhile, now trail Manchester City by four points, having played one game more than the Cityzens. They have 81 points on the board from 36 matches this term. It seems like Arsenal's spirited title challenge is finally over as Manchester City need only one win from their remaining three fixtures to seal the league.

Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement to extend Bukayo Saka's contract

While Bukayo Saka hasn't been up to his usual lofty standards in recent matches, there is no denying the fact that the 21-year-old is one of Arsenal's most important players.

Since making his senior debut, Saka has made 176 appearances for the club, scoring 37 goals and providing 40 assists. However, the winger's current deal will run out in the summer of 2024.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Saka and Arsenal have reached an agreement regarding his contract renewal and that an official announcement is imminent. Saka has been an important player for Arsenal this season and has the potential to become one of Arsenal's all-time greats if he keeps up his current trajectory.

Poll : 0 votes