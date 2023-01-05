Danielle Reyna, Borussia Dortmund star Gio Reyna's mother, has admitted that she threatened USA head coach Gregg Berhalter during the World Cup in Qatar. She claims that his treatment of her son was unfair, which led to her calling US Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart to complain.

The youngster was a part of the USA national team in Qatar but only managed to get 52 minutes of action. Berhalter later revealed that he was close to sending the BVB star home for his behavior in the camp.

Danielle released a statement on Wednesday, admitting that she was the one who reported the incident to the US Soccer sporting director. She said:

"To set the record straight, I did call (US Soccer sporting director) Earnie Stewart on December 11, just after the news broke that Gregg had made negative statements about my son Gio at a leadership conference. I have known Earnie for years and consider him to be a close friend. I wanted to let him know that I was absolutely outraged and devasted that Gio had been put in such a terrible position, and that I felt very personally betrayed by the actions of someone my family had considered a friend for decades."

Danielle added:

"I thought it was especially unfair that Gio, who had apologized for acting immaturely about his playing time, was still being dragged through the mud when Gregg had asked for and received forgiveness for doing something so much worse at the same age. Without going into detail, the statements from yesterday significantly minimize the abuse on the night in question. Rosalind Berhalter was my roommate, teammate, and best friend, and I supported her through the trauma that followed."

Gregg Berhalter accused of physically assaulting his wife

US Soccer are investigating claims from Danielle Reyna, who accused Gregg Berhalter of kicking his wife in 1991.

Gregg Berhalter confirmed the incident in a lengthy post on Twitter, even claiming that he was blackmailed during the FIFA World Cup for the same.

The pair have been married for 25 years and have four children.

