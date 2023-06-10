“Gio won, it wasn’t for me, because I was a disaster” – Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on how Georgina Rodriguez helped him win competition

Cristiano Ronaldo has confessed how his partner Georgina Rodriguez played a key role in clinching an unexpected triumph. Having held football's reins for nearly twenty years, Ronaldo, often hailed as the unparalleled maestro of the sport, has earned an impressive array of awards.

His trophy cabinet bristles with five Ballon d'Or trophies, European Golden Boots, and a sea of league titles and Champions League victories. Yet, in one particular contest, the Portuguese marksman readily admits he's a "disaster," only pulling through when allied with Rodriguez.

It appears that Rodriguez holds the fort in areas where Ronaldo occasionally stumbles. The Al-Nassr forward, accompanied by his family, recently journeyed to Madrid, Spain. Ronaldo's agenda included the unveiling of his new venture: an alkaline and antioxidant mineral water business.

Amid the event's buzz, the forward confessed that his success in one peculiar competition relied heavily on Rodriguez's contribution.

As reported by El Nacional, Ronaldo and Rodriguez engaged in a playful water-tasting competition during a leisurely vacation in Portugal with friends. The game, Cristiano Ronaldo shared, consisted of discerning six or seven different types of water. The Portuguese said (via EssentiallySports):

"There were six or seven different types of water, it was with couples and I was with Georgina. The truth is that Gio won, it wasn’t for me, because I was a disaster, but she got all the waters right."

The former Real Madrid player hailed her further, praising Georgina Rodriguez for her "very refined taste."

Georgina Rodriguez shuts down rumors of a split with Cristiano Ronaldo

The event in Madrid, marking the initiation of Ronaldo's newest venture, was graced by Georgina Rodriguez's supportive presence. Amid the bustle of the event, journalist Leticia Requejo ventured to probe the swirling rumors concerning a potential split between the couple.

Rodriguez, undeterred, dismissed such hearsay as baseless, attributing them to speculations conjured by those outside of the couple's intimate circle. She spoke plainly (via EssentiallySports):

"Of course not, you invited it."

The model voiced her irritation with the situation regarding the rumors, affirming that she and Cristiano Ronaldo were content and united. Based on this exchange, it's safe to assert that all anxieties about their relationship's stability can be put to rest.

