Girona 4-2 Barcelona: 5 Hits and Flops as Blaugrana loss hands Real Madrid the title | La Liga 2023-24

Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions after Barcelona fell 4-2 to high-flying Girona in La Liga on Saturday, May 4.

Girona, who have been having a sensational season, have qualified for the UEFA Champions for the first time in the club's history. They made one change from their previous fixture, with winger Viktor Tsygankov replacing Yan Couto.

Barcelona, meanwhile, made a single change, with Sergi Roberto coming in for Raphinha. However, the likes of Gavi, Alejandro Balde, and Frenkie de Jong were still out of contention.

It was an entertaining start to the game as Barcelona took the lead in just the third minute through Andreas Christensen. Lamine Yamal found the Denmark international with a smart pass and he chested it down before volleying it home. However, the hosts equalised just a minute later through Artem Dobvyk. Ivan Martin found the Ukrainian with a neat cross and he headed home to level the scores.

The affair continued to be end-to-end until the end of the half when the visitors were awarded a penalty after Miguel Gutierrez fouled Yamal. Robert Lewandowski stepped up to convert the spot-kick in the first minute of first-half stoppage time to bring Barcelona back into the lead.

It was all Girona in the second half as they roared back to score thrice to win the game. Portu initially leveled the score in the 65th minute, scoring just seconds after coming off the bench. He turned provider just two minutes later for Miguel Gutierrez to make it 3-2.

The Spanish winger put the icing on the cake with his second of the game in the 74th minute. He unleashed a stunning volley past Marc-Andre ter Stegen to hand the hosts all three points.

Combined with Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Cadiz earlier today, the result meant that Barcelona's faint hopes of winning the title were quashed. Here are five hits and flops from the game:

#5. Hit - Lamine Yamal

Despite their loss, Lamine Yamal continues to be a shining star for Barcelona. The youngster assisted the first goal as well as earning the penalty. The 16-year-old finished the game with three chances created, four passes into the final third, and two dribbles completed.

#4. Flop - Sergi Roberto

The Blaugrana captain started the game but didn't have an outing to remember. He struggled to get involved, finishing with just one shot and three passes into the final third as well as making an error leading to Girona's second.

#3. Hit - Artem Dobvyk

Dobvyk has been a key force behind Girona's impressive season. Against the Catalan side, he bagged a goal and an assist. He now has 20 goals and six assists for the season, sitting atop the goalscoring charts, two above Jude Bellingham.

#2. Flop - Barcelona defense

The visitors had a difficult day out, notably a dismal second-half performance where the backline struggled to be organized. In all, they conceded seven shots on target and an xG of 1.86.

#1. Hit - Portu

Portu came off the bench and had an instant impact for the hosts. In just 25 minutes of action, he had three goal involvements including two goals and an assist. His performance meant La Blaugrana's faint hopes of winning the title vanished.