Girona vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Girona lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at Estadio Montilivi on Saturday.

Girona vs Real Madrid Preview

Girona are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The home side edged Villarreal to a narrow 2-1 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Los Blancos eased past Las Palmas by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Girona vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a slight edge over Girona and have won four out of the last eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's three victories.

Girona have won three of their six matches against Real Madrid in La Liga - the highest win percentage by a single team against Los Blancos in the history of the top flight.

Real Madrid have won only one of their three matches away from home against Girona in La Liga, with their only such victory coming by a 4-1 scoreline in 2018.

Real Madrid have lost each of their last two matches away from home against Catalan opponents in La Liga and could suffer three consecutive such defeats for only the second time in the 21st century.

Girona have won each of their first three matches at home in the 2023-24 edition of La Liga - their best start to a top-flight season in this regard.

Girona vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have shown flashes of their ability this season but will be up against a formidable opponent this weekend. Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo can be effective on their day and will need to step up in this match.

Girona are in the midst of a purple patch at the moment and can pull off an upset on their day. Both teams are evenly matched going into this game and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Girona 2-2 Real Madrid

Girona vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Girona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Joselu to score - Yes