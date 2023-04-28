"Give him the 7 shirt", "Let's cook" - Manchester United fans ecstatic as star player signs contract extension until 2028

Manchester United have responded with excitement to their club announcing that Alejandro Garnacho has signed a new contract with the club.

The Red Devils released a statement regarding the same on their website on Friday (April 28). Garnacho has put pen to paper on a five-year deal running till the summer of 2028. It seems to be a reward for the Argentine enjoying a breakout campaign this season.

"Let's go! Give him the 7 shirt"

"GET IN!! Now lets cook"

"Oh my god thank you"

We’re all happy to see this 🥰 @agarnacho7 I speak for all Manchester United supportersWe’re all happy to see this 🥰 @ManUtd @agarnacho7 I speak for all Manchester United supporters We’re all happy to see this 🥰

Garnacho has arguably been one of United's brightest players in attack this season. The 18-year-old has five goals and six assists in 29 games across competitions, starting ten.

However, he has spent the last month and a half on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

"Can't wait to create more special memories" - Alejandro Garnacho after signing new Manchester United contract

Alejandro Garnacho was touted to be an incredible talent as he came up through the ranks at Manchester United. He has shown glimpses of his ability, delivering some key goals for the Red Devils this term.

On signing a new contract with United, Garnacho was understandably delighted to continue his journey with the first team. He said (as quoted by the club's website):

“When I joined this incredible club, I dreamt of achieving my debut, playing at Old Trafford, scoring my first goal and winning trophies with this badge on my chest. I feel very proud and emotional to have experienced these moments already, together with my family who have supported me every step of the way.”

The Argentine added:

“We are all humbled to have this chance to continue our journey at Manchester United, and I have already begun to work on achieving the next set of targets and ambitions. I am relishing the future and can’t wait to create more special memories with this group, in front of our amazing supporters.”

For now, though, Garnacho will likely be focused on returning to action. United manager Erik ten Hag recently said (via The Athletic) that the youngster is set to return to partial team training on Friday.

